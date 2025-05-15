403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanese Startups Trigger Momentum at Beirut Business Summit
(MENAFN) A wave of Lebanese entrepreneurial innovation was on display at a business summit in Beirut that wrapped up on Thursday, spotlighting a shared commitment to harness the country’s homegrown talent and latent capabilities.
The PowerX Summit, a three-day gathering, brought together more than 70 exhibitors and included expert-led panels and interactive workshops. Attendees unveiled technology-based initiatives designed to address some of Lebanon’s ongoing issues—such as alleviating Beirut’s chronic parking problems, enhancing digital personal finance solutions, and providing tech support to farmers.
In spite of persistent economic and infrastructural challenges, many business leaders expressed confidence in Lebanon’s potential for scalable development. Still, they noted persistent barriers, including unstable infrastructure, restricted funding opportunities, legal ambiguities, and a lack of formal institutional support.
Industry Minister Joe Issa El-Khoury, speaking at the event, referenced new policy efforts aimed at attracting tech sector investment. He mentioned a newly passed law that creates Industrial Technology Zones to boost innovation and foster collaboration across the sector.
According to government figures, Lebanon exports more than $300 million worth of tech products annually, encompassing areas like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Market research revealed that in 2024, Lebanese startups secured roughly $250 million in funding—a 50% rise compared to the prior year—resulting in around 8,000 new jobs, notably in fintech and AI sectors.
Despite the optimistic tone among startup founders, analysts emphasized that the sustainability of Lebanon’s tech landscape depends heavily on infrastructure upgrades, regulatory clarity, and continued investor trust.
The PowerX Summit, a three-day gathering, brought together more than 70 exhibitors and included expert-led panels and interactive workshops. Attendees unveiled technology-based initiatives designed to address some of Lebanon’s ongoing issues—such as alleviating Beirut’s chronic parking problems, enhancing digital personal finance solutions, and providing tech support to farmers.
In spite of persistent economic and infrastructural challenges, many business leaders expressed confidence in Lebanon’s potential for scalable development. Still, they noted persistent barriers, including unstable infrastructure, restricted funding opportunities, legal ambiguities, and a lack of formal institutional support.
Industry Minister Joe Issa El-Khoury, speaking at the event, referenced new policy efforts aimed at attracting tech sector investment. He mentioned a newly passed law that creates Industrial Technology Zones to boost innovation and foster collaboration across the sector.
According to government figures, Lebanon exports more than $300 million worth of tech products annually, encompassing areas like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Market research revealed that in 2024, Lebanese startups secured roughly $250 million in funding—a 50% rise compared to the prior year—resulting in around 8,000 new jobs, notably in fintech and AI sectors.
Despite the optimistic tone among startup founders, analysts emphasized that the sustainability of Lebanon’s tech landscape depends heavily on infrastructure upgrades, regulatory clarity, and continued investor trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment