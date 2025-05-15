Rotary Lobe Compressor Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Rotary Lobe Compressor Market To Reach $2.21 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 4.6%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The rotary lobe compressor market size has shown steady progression in recent years. From a market worth $1.76 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. The growth during the historic period is mainly attributed to factors such as increased industrial automation, rising demand for energy-efficient systems, growth in the automotive sector, expansion of the manufacturing industry, and heightened demand for air compressors.

Where Is The Rotary Lobe Compressor Market Headed In The Future?

Placing the spotlight on the market's future, the rotary lobe compressor market size is predicted to see steady growth in the upcoming years. It's forecasted to grow to $2.21 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.6%. The expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to rising energy costs, growing demand for compressed air systems, escalating levels of industrialization, concentrated efforts on reducing carbon emissions, and demand for reliable performance. Key trends to watch during this period include advancements in rotary compressor technology, integration of IoT in industrial machinery, adoption of variable speed drive compressors, integration of smart sensors for predictive maintenance, and focus on noise reduction technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

sample?id=22134&type=smp

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Rotary Lobe Compressor Market?

The primary driver for the growth of the rotary lobe compressor market is the rapid industrialization happening worldwide. Industrialization is the transformation of an economy from being primarily agricultural to one based on manufacturing, technology, and large-scale production. This process is accelerated due to technological progress, economic expansion, urbanization, and rising global demand for manufactured products. Rotary lobe compressors, which provide reliable, efficient, and continuous compression of gases, have broad applications in industrial processes such as air handling, vacuum systems, and material handling. Furthermore, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union EU, industrial production in the euro area and the EU increased by 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, in June 2023, compared to May 2023. Thus, rapid industrialization can be expected to drive the growth of the rotary lobe compressor market. Glyph

Who Are The Key Players In The Rotary Lobe Compressor Market?

Leading the market are prominent companies like Atlas Copco, Kaeser Compressors Inc., Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Tuthill Corporation, Everest Blowers, Roots Systems Ltd, Acme Air Equipments, pdblowers Inc., Albany Pumps, Airvac Industries & Projects, Polimak, AKASH Blowers, Eurus Blower Inc, Beta Blowers, Vinayaka Engineers, Jyoti Airtech Engineers, Busch GmbH, Amikon Engineers & Consultant, and Shandong Dacheng Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

report/rotary-lobe-compressor-global-market-report

How Is The Rotary Lobe Compressor Market Segmented?

A detailed segmentation provided in the report breaks down the rotary lobe compressor market into:

1 By Product Type: Stationary Lobe Compressor, Portable Lobe Compressor

2 By Pressure Range: Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure

3 By Application: Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Wastewater Treatment

4 By End User Industry: Oil And Gas, Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Energy

While sub-segments include:

1 By Stationary Lobe Compressor: Single-Stage Stationary Lobe Compressors, Multi-Stage Stationary Lobe Compressors, High-Pressure Stationary Lobe Compressors, Oil-Free Stationary Lobe Compressors.

2 By Portable Lobe Compressor: Diesel-Powered Portable Lobe Compressors, Electric-Powered Portable Lobe Compressors, Compact Portable Lobe Compressors, Heavy-Duty Portable Lobe Compressors.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Rotary Lobe Compressor Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America held the largest market share in the rotary lobe compressor market in 2024 while the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Rotary Gas Meter Global Market Report 2025

report/rotary-gas-meter-global-market-report

Rotary Drilling Rig Global Market Report 2025

report/rotary-drilling-rig-global-market-report

Compressor Oil Global Market Report 2025

report/compressor-oil-global-market-report

Browse through more similar reports from The Business Research Company now and equip yourself with comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With a repository of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries, covering 60+ global regions, The Business Research Company is armed with 1,500,000 datasets, unique insights from industry leaders, and an unwavering commitment towards in-depth secondary research that can help you stay ahead of the curve.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Asia: +44 207 193 0708

Europe: +44 207 193 0708

Email: ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.