Hexaware Wins Four Stevie® Awards At The 2025 American Business Awards®

Two Gold and two Bronze honors spotlight Hexaware's AI-first approach, marketing craft, and human-centered storytelling

ISELIN, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global leader in digital solutions, is delighted to announce it has won four Stevie® Awards, two Gold and two Bronze, at the 23rd edition of the annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards is widely recognized as a premier business awards program in the United States. It celebrates outstanding achievements in innovation, growth, marketing, and leadership across industries. This year, a panel of 250-plus experts from around the world evaluated more than 3,600 entries, and their averaged scores selected the winners.

Hexaware's wins highlight a year of AI-led innovation, brand amplification, and measurable business impact.



Gold Stevie® for Fastest Growing Company of the Year: Hexaware's double-digit revenue surge, market-leading Net Promoter Scores, and early deployment of proprietary AI platforms convinced judges of a growth story powered by innovation, customer trust, and resilient execution.

Gold Stevie® for CEO Tech Live Podcast Series: Judges cited its studio-grade production, informed executive guests, and lively, well-paced discussions that have already attracted a large global following-proof of a podcast that sets the bar for business-tech storytelling.

Bronze Stevie® for Marketing Department of the Year: Reviewers highlighted the team's data-driven campaigns, which lifted website engagement, social reach, and demand generation to standout levels. They credit an AI-first, cross-channel strategy and thought-leadership engines like the podcast for the gains. Bronze Stevie® for Corporate Video: The 90-second film impressed with sleek visuals, clear narration, and a human-centric storyline that quickly showed how Hexaware solves real-world challenges across industries, delivering a polished brand snapshot in record time.

Celebrating the wins across business growth and thought leadership, R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware, said: "Awards like these matter because they reflect real-world outcomes, not just ideas. Our teams move fast, stay close to clients, and back every idea with disciplined execution, and that combination keeps paying off. It's this relentless focus that keeps pushing Hexaware forward."

Turning to the creative and brand milestones, Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware, added: "More than visibility, marketing is about earning attention with clarity and speed. These wins belong to every Hexawarian who turns insight into work that resonates and delivers measurable impact. We're proud to see our voice cutting through where it matters most."

These four awards add fresh momentum to an already standout year for Hexaware and reaffirm the company's commitment to combining technology leadership with clear, impactful storytelling that drives real business outcomes.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices worldwide, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at .

Logo:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

