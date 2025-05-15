403
ASUS Refreshes ProArt P16 with RTX 50 Series for Next Gen Professionals Now powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 and NVIDIA® RTX™ 5070, the ProArt P16 is the creative laptop for next step
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2025 - ASUS today unveiled the refreshed ProArt P16 (H7606WP), engineered for a new generation of creative graduates ready to shape the future. With graduation season in full swing across the UAE, thousands of students are stepping into the next chapter of their lives—turning passion into profession. Whether you're a Gen Z content creator, professional animator, or 3d designer, the ProArt P16 is designed to match your ambition with power, portability, and precision. Wrapped in a minimalist and luxurious chassis, it combines high-performance components with AI-enhanced tools, helping young professionals create, design, and deliver anywhere. Powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor with up to 50 TOPS NPU performance and paired with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU, the refreshed ProArt P16 is ASUS’s flagship AI-powered laptop for creators in 2025. Alongside this launch, ASUS also introduces the V500 Mini Tower (V500MV)—a compact desktop PC tailored for home and office productivity and light creative work.
ProArt P16 Refresh — Where Your Story Begins
Meet the ProArt P16 – your ultimate creative companion, whether you're editing at your studio desk or on the move. The refreshed model is ultra-thin at just 14.9 mm and weighs only 1.85 kg, making it ideal for graduates on the go. Designed to empower content creators, designers, and digital artists, it now comes packed with AI features, studio-grade visuals, and unmatched performance.
Create Faster:
• AI-powered PC with up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, offering 50 TOPS NPU performance
• Equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for faster rendering, editing, and effects
• Shoot in 4K Edit in 4K OLED without compromise
Create Smarter:
• Exclusive ASUS AI apps like StoryCube and MuseTree make organization and ideation seamless
• Built-in Copilot+ PC features provide real-time AI assistance, smart search, and context-aware tools for faster, more intuitive creation
• AI-enhanced workflows streamline productivity for creators of all levels
Create Anywhere:
• At just 14.9 mm thin and 1.85 kg light, it’s engineered for creativity beyond the studio
• OLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E < 1, and PANTONE® validation
• Military-grade durability and long-lasting battery for reliability on the move
• Versatile I/O ports to connect all your peripherals easily
NVIDIA Studio-validated and ISV-certified for Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, and more, the ProArt P16 is ready to take on every creative ambition—from graduating portfolios to commissioned work.
ASUS V500 Mini Tower — Compact Power for Home Setups
ASUS introduces the V500 Mini Tower (V500MV)—a compact, efficient desktop PC designed for students and young professionals setting up their first creative workspace at home. It features options for Intel® Core™ i7 processors, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics, and dual storage capability. With enhanced airflow, a clean design, and quiet operation, the V500 is perfect for light creative workflows, multitasking, and productivity.
The V500 Mini Tower is available exclusively via Sharaf DG and the ASUS eShop in the UAE.
Availability
The refreshed ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WP) is now available at leading retailers across the UAE and on the ASUS Middle East eShop. In celebration of graduation season, ASUS is offering an exclusive 20% discount on warranty upgrades for purchases made on the eShop before May 31—unlocking the full creative power of the GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for the next generation of professionals.
The new V500 Mini Tower (V500MV) is available exclusively at Sharaf DG and the ASUS eShop, ideal for students and professionals looking for a space-saving PC for productivity and light creative use.
