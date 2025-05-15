403
MANSORY makes global real estate debut with Amaal partnership
Dubai, UAE – 15May 2025 – MANSORY, the globally renowned name behind some of the world’s most extravagant bespoke vehicles, is making its highly anticipated debut in the real estate sector through a strategic partnership with Amaal, one of the region’s reputable developers.
This collaboration marks MANSORY’s first venture into real estate globally and signals a new benchmark of ultra-luxury living in Dubai.
Building on a legacy of transforming elite supercars into bold expressions of design and craftsmanship, Mansory will now bring their signature aesthetic to high-end residential developments. Together, Mansory and Amaal aim to redefine the standards of architectural excellence, creating residences where elegance meets audacity and every detail reflects individuality and performance.
The timing is ideal, with Dubai set to emerge as the top global luxury residential market in 2025, driven by strong demand from international buyers and a thriving economy.
Kourosh Mansory, Founder and CEO of MANSORY, commented: "Bringing the MANSORY signature design language into the world of real estate is an exciting evolution for our brand. Dubai’s spirit of ambition and innovation mirrors our own. Through our partnership with Amaal, we are crafting spaces where every element, from architecture to interiors, expresses the bold individuality, craftsmanship, and passion that define Mansory."
"Partnering with Kourosh Mansory represents a transformative step for Amaal," said Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal. "We are committed to delivering developments that push the boundaries of design and luxury while creating world-class destinations that embody Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and excellence. Together, we are creating a new expression of bespoke living that reflects the exclusivity that defines the next generation of luxury real estate.
The partnership between Mansory and Amaal marks a milestone for Dubai’s luxury property landscape. Full project details of the first development under this collaboration will be announced soon.
