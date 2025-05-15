403
SpaceX Gears Up for Ninth Starship Test Flight
(MENAFN) SpaceX is gearing up for the ninth test flight of its Starship rocket, which could take place as soon as next week, according to CEO Elon Musk.
On Tuesday, the company confirmed that Starship had successfully completed a long-duration static fire of its six engines and is now in the final stages of preparation for the test flight.
"Just before the Starship flight next week, I will give a company talk explaining the Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas, that will also be live-streamed on X," Musk shared in a post on the social media platform.
Starship's most recent flight took place on March 6, but it was cut short when SpaceX lost communication with the spacecraft shortly after liftoff.
Starship, consisting of the spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket, is designed as a fully reusable transportation system capable of ferrying both crew and cargo to destinations like Earth orbit, the moon, Mars, and beyond.
Starship also plays a pivotal role in NASA’s Artemis III mission, slated for 2026, where it will transport astronauts to the moon’s surface for the final phase of their journey.
