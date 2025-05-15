403
Tropical Illness Claims 31 Lives in Australia
(MENAFN) A minimum of 31 individuals have perished this year in northern Australia due to an escalation of a tropical infection associated with intense precipitation and inundation.
This health crisis is believed to have been triggered by extraordinary weather conditions affecting the region.
Recent figures released by Queensland's health authorities indicate that four additional instances of the disease were identified over the last week.
These included one case in Townsville and three in Cairns, elevating the cumulative count of confirmed infections in the state to 221 for the year, according to a report by a news agency on Wednesday.
The most recent death caused by the illness known as melioidosis occurred within the same week in Queensland.
This infrequent condition is caused by bacteria that reside in dirt and underground water supplies throughout northern Australia and parts of Southeast Asia.
Following substantial rainfall, these bacteria may be dispersed into the air.
Townsville, Cairns, and their neighboring regions experienced unprecedented downpours and extensive flooding during February, contributing to the spread of the disease.
Dr. Steven Donohue, the head of public health in Townsville, noted a substantial decrease in reported cases following a shift to drier weather.
“So far as we can see, the outbreak that we've had this year is probably over,” he stated.
