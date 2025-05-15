Presidential Cottage Homes Of Plains Georgia Announces It Is Open For Business

Gable Porch Cottage Model

- Wayne Johnson, Founder - Presidential Cottage Homes

PLAINS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house held in Plains, Georgia last Thursday, President and CEO Wayne Johnson announced that Presidential Cottage Homes is open for business and now accepting orders. Johnson announced that preliminary orders for 100 of their high quality, attainable, efficient and accessible cottage style small homes is in the works.

The event was attended by more than 80 individuals, including important business and civic leaders. More than 20 people, employees and supporting contractors, were introduced to the assembled crowd who toured home units under construction while enjoying a“down-south” whole-hog barbecue, hosted and organized by Ms. Karen Bailey, Presidential Cottage Homes - Special Events Coordinator.

Presidential Cottage Homes was inspired by President Jimmy Carter, a lifelong friend of Johnson. It was President Carter who said,“One of the basic human rights is housing – the right not only to have a place to live but to have it be your own.”

“We're not just building homes,” said company founder and president Johnson.“We are building communities and giving people a chance to live with real pride in the place they call home. Our company was inspired by purpose and is being built with heart.”

Other co-founders Donnie Weiche, Randy Griffin and David Nixon, said,“We believe a home is more than a roof -- it is a foundation for families, for legacy and for life. Whether you are buying your first home, building a neighborhood, or solving institutional housing needs, our company is here to guide you every step of the way.”

Presidential Cottage Homes specializes in offering two core products: Pre-Crafted HomesTM and Assembly Package HomesTM. Pre-Crafted HomesTM are factory-built to near completion and delivered directly to your site. Once on location, final elements like roofing and minor interior connections are completed, resulting in a move-in ready home within two weeks.

For its Assembly Package Homes product, Johnson said the company is using a modern approach to the classic kit-built homes popularized by Sears in the 1920s. The Assembly Package HomesTM arrive by container with all necessary components and can be fully constructed onsite within four weeks. Each of these approaches to home delivery are perfect for those seeking a custom-built, turn-key solution with lasting architectural appeal.

“Presidential Cottage Homes offers a curated collection of thoughtfully designed floor plans and design elements to suit every lifestyle and stage of life,” said Johnson.“Whether you're seeking a cozy one-bedroom cottage or a spacious family-friendly layout, our floorplans are crafted to maximize comfort, efficiency, and style.”

Johnson said the Presidential Cottage Homes team brings an incredible amount of experience and expertise to every project, ensuring an outstanding home-building experience. The team's years of exceptional craftsmanship are reflected in every detail of the cottages created.

People are invited to come visit the Presidential Cottage Homes plant in Plains, Georgia.

David Nixon

Presidential Cottage Homes, LLC

+1 229-338-7833

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.