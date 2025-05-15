Global Pleural Diseases Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

Pleural Diseases Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pleural Diseases Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The pleural diseases market has seen substantial growth lately. It is projected to expand from $4.86 billion in 2024 to $5.23 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%.

Where Is The Pleural Diseases Market Headed In The Future?

Predictions for future growth are similarly optimistic as the market size is set to rise from $6.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Analysts point to several contributing factors for this rise. Predominant among these are the increasing prevalence of pleural diseases, an aging population, growing number of occupational hazards, the significant educational focus on early diagnosis, an increase in clinical trials enhancing treatments, and an ever-expanding circle of diagnostic centers for disease detection. Concurrent advancements in diagnostics, adoption of minimally invasive procedures, improved drug development, and the thriving advent of telemedicine are also robustly driving the trends associated with the pleural diseases market.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Pleural Diseases Market?

One key driver for this burgeoning market growth is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites cause these infectious diseases. Factors such as environmental changes, alterations in human behavior, and advancements in global travel indirectly influence the prevalence of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases such as bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis, or viral infections can trigger a series of complications like inflammation, infection, or fluid accumulation in the pleural cavity, consequently leading to pleural disease. Every year, approximately 14 million children under the age of five die, and infectious diseases account for over 70% of these deaths. These could be potentially prevented through vaccinations, underlining the crucial role vaccines play in controlling infectious diseases and subsequently, pleural diseases.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pleural Diseases Market?

The market comprises major players such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Astrazeneca plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi SA, Penn Medicine, Henry Ford Health, Dragerwerk AG, Emory Healthcare, Boston Medical Center, Cook Medical, WakeMed, Weill Cornell Medicine, Fox Chase Cancer Center, B. Braun SE, Bicakcilar, Redax S.p.a, Rocket Medical. These players have a vested interest in the pleural diseases market and are actively involved in numerous innovative interventions to further its growth.

Further advancing growth in the pleural diseases market, several players have shifted their focus on developing innovative treatment options, like ready-to-use injectable treatments. The primary aim is to enhance patient convenience, decrease preparation time, and minimize dosing errors. The introduction of such ready-to-use injectable treatments has ensured increased accuracy, convenience, and reduced preparation time, and it promises to transform the treatment landscape for patients afflicted with pleural diseases.

How Is The Pleural Diseases Market Segmented ?

The pleural diseases market report segments the market into:

1 By Disease Type: Pleurisy, Pleural Effusion, Pneumothelioma, Mesothelioma, Other Disease Types

2 By Treatment Modalities: Medications, Thoracentesis And Pleurodesis, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Surgical Interventions

3 By Diagnostic Tools: Imaging Techniques, Molecular Diagnostics, Thoracoscopy, Pleuroscopy

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research And Academic Institutions

Subsegments are further divided into:

1 By Pleurisy: Acute Pleurisy, Chronic Pleurisy, Infectious Pleurisy, Non-infectious Pleurisy

2 By Pleural Effusion: Transudative Pleural Effusion, Exudative Pleural Effusion, Malignant Pleural Effusion, Parapneumonic Pleural Effusion, Hemothorax, Chylothorax

3 By Pneumothelioma: Primary Pneumothelioma, Secondary Pneumothelioma Metastatic, Localized Pneumothelioma, Diffuse Pneumothelioma

4 By Mesothelioma: Pleural Mesothelioma, Peritoneal Mesothelioma, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Testicular Mesothelioma

5 Other Disease Types: Pulmonary Embolism, Fibrothorax, Pneumothorax, Lung Cancer, Tuberculosis-Related Pleural Disease, Sarcoidosis

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Pleural Diseases Market?

In 2024, North America was the most substantial region in the pleural diseases market. The fastest-growing region in the forecast period, however, is expected to be Asia-Pacific. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the pleural diseases market in various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

