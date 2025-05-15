A Trump Administration Playbook For The Pacific

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article first appeared on Pacific Forum and is republished with permission. Read the original here.

As secretary of state, Marco Rubio has established a clear framework for US foreign policy: Every initiative must strengthen America, secure its future and enhance its prosperity.

In the Pacific Islands, Washington faces a strategic puzzle: What instruments can the US deploy that both align with the Trump administration's priorities and address the region's specific circumstances and aspirations?

By examining four fields of statecraft-diplomatic, intelligence, military, and economic-a playbook that speaks to both Trump's vision and regional interests is uncovered. While many point to the unpredictability of the Trump administration's foreign policy, clear patterns now appear: China stands as the paramount global threat to US interests; the use of hard power takes precedence over soft; cost-cutting is at the forefront; and allies should share more of the burden .

Diplomatically, the Trump administration has focused on recalibrating trade relationships to address deficits and foster friendlier environments for American businesses. This approach has led to a clear shift: economic and financial agencies such as the Department of Commerce are taking center stage. However, these agencies' ability to effectively negotiate and work with other countries is intrinsically tied to the functions of US diplomatic assets.

Despite growing interest from Pacific nations in strengthening ties with the US, the US has failed to build a robust diplomatic presence in the region. This is an obvious blind spot in a region where personal relationships hold substantial power. Sending Commerce Department officials to key Pacific nations could both facilitate trade and ensure America's influence remains strong.

Additionally, the president and Congress need to expedite the nomination and confirmation of US ambassadors to the Pacific Islands. The US Embassy in Honiara reopened in January 2023, yet the ambassador position remains vacant . In the Solomon Islands, a country where China has a diplomatic footprint at least three times the size of the US, this was an easy gap to fill, but one where the US fell short.