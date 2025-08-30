Nearly 3,000 Afghan Families Return Home In A Day As Expulsions Step Up Again

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Aug 31 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 2,844 Afghan refugee families, totalling 13,662 individuals, returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan on Thursday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems announced Friday.

The returnees returned to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in western Herat province, the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Abrisham border crossing in western Nimroz province, it said.

More than 2.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from the said countries, so far this year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Around six million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented, are currently living abroad, with most living in Iran and Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation reported.–NNN-BNA