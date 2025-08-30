Nearly 3,000 Afghan Families Return Home In A Day As Expulsions Step Up Again
The returnees returned to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in western Herat province, the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Abrisham border crossing in western Nimroz province, it said.
More than 2.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from the said countries, so far this year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Around six million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented, are currently living abroad, with most living in Iran and Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation reported.–NNN-BNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment