Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (NNN-APP) – A policeman was killed and at least two others were injured, in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province yesterday, an official said.

A group of terrorists attacked a police check post, in the Lachi area of Kohat district of the province, Kohat Regional Police Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said.

The official said that, security forces successfully retaliated with full force, killing three terrorists on the spot, adding that, a search operation is underway in the area, to arrest accomplices of the killed terrorists.

The injured police personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of one policeman is said to be critical.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP