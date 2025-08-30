Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan
A group of terrorists attacked a police check post, in the Lachi area of Kohat district of the province, Kohat Regional Police Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said.
The official said that, security forces successfully retaliated with full force, killing three terrorists on the spot, adding that, a search operation is underway in the area, to arrest accomplices of the killed terrorists.
The injured police personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of one policeman is said to be critical.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP
