Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan

Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan


2025-08-30 09:04:10
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (NNN-APP) – A policeman was killed and at least two others were injured, in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province yesterday, an official said.

A group of terrorists attacked a police check post, in the Lachi area of Kohat district of the province, Kohat Regional Police Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said.

The official said that, security forces successfully retaliated with full force, killing three terrorists on the spot, adding that, a search operation is underway in the area, to arrest accomplices of the killed terrorists.

The injured police personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of one policeman is said to be critical.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP

MENAFN30082025000200011047ID1109997337

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search