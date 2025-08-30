Al Marwan Development Breaks Ground On“Hawa Residences”
Now, we take the next step in that journey with Hawa Residences in Tilal City, a development that captures our history of excellence while embracing the vision of Sharjah's future.
“Hawa Residences is a milestone in our mission to redefine modern living,” said Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Development.“With every project, we uphold a tradition of meticulous planning, superior craftsmanship, and a deep respect for community. This is more than construction, it's about shaping the places where people's lives unfold.”
Situated on an expansive 88,400 square-foot plot, Hawa Residences rises gracefully over four thoughtfully designed floors, offering 268 apartments ranging from stylish studios to spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Each residence is defined by panoramic windows, private balconies, premium built-in wardrobes, and finishes hand-selected for elegance and durability, hallmarks of the Al Marwan standard.
Residents will enjoy a lifestyle enriched by three landscaped courtyards (35m x 35m each), a large swimming pool, a children's play area, a serene Zen Garden, and covered parking for 282 vehicles. Adding to the community's vibrancy, the development features 18 curated retail outlets, blending boutique shopping, gourmet dining, and everyday conveniences into a lively promenade.
Perfectly connected, Hawa Residences is just 2 minutes from the Masaar track, 3 minutes from Victoria International School of Sharjah, 5 minutes from the Sharjah Grand Mosque, 14 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 6 minutes from the Dubai–Sharjah border, offering residents both peace and accessibility.
Set for completion in the second half of 2028, Hawa Residences is more than a new address, it is a continuation of Al Marwan's legacy, where craftsmanship meets vision, and where the story of Sharjah's future is being written today.
