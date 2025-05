Disney: ⬆️ Buy

– Disney rising inside impulse wave (1)

– Likely to reach resistance level 119,00

Disney continues to rise inside the sharp weekly upward impulse wave (1), which started earlier from the long-term support level 84.30 (which has been reversing the price from the end of 2022).

The support level 84.30 is the lower boundary of the extended multi-year sideways price range inside which the price has been moving since the middle of July.

Disney can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 119,00, which is the upper border of the active weekly price range.