FM Holds Trilateral Talks With Iraqi, Egyptian Counterparts In Baghdad

Amman, May 14 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive talks within the framework of the Jordan-Iraq-Egypt trilateral cooperation mechanism with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Expatriate Affairs Badr Abdel Aty.The talks took place in Baghdad on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.