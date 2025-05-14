Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Holds Trilateral Talks With Iraqi, Egyptian Counterparts In Baghdad

2025-05-14 11:03:29
Amman, May 14 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive talks within the framework of the Jordan-Iraq-Egypt trilateral cooperation mechanism with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Expatriate Affairs Badr Abdel Aty.
The talks took place in Baghdad on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit.

