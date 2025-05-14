Saudia’S Alfursan Loyalty Program Earns Triple Honors At The 2025 Freddie Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for Excellence in Loyalty Innovation and Member-Centric Rewards

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has achieved significant recognition at the 2025 Freddie Awards, with its AlFursan Loyalty Program earning three major accolades. The program was honored with“Best Elite Program – Airline Category”,“Best Promotion” and“Best Loyalty Credit Card” awards. These awards underscore AlFursan's commitment to delivering innovative and valuable experiences to its members.

The "Best Elite Program – Airline Category" award reflects AlFursan's seamless and rewarding experience, offering effortless mile earning and redemption opportunities. Building on this success in member engagement, AlFursan also received the“Best Promotion” award for its“94% Bonus Miles When Purchasing Miles” campaign. This initiative was acknowledged for enabling members to significantly boost their mile balances, opening doors to aspirational travel opportunities.

Furthermore, AlFursan's commitment to providing comprehensive loyalty benefits was recognized with the“Best Loyalty Credit Card” award. This accolade was given for its co-branded credit card offering with Al Rajhi Bank, highlighting its innovative approach to transforming everyday spending into valuable travel benefits through generous welcome bonuses and competitive earning rates.

For North American guests, joining the AlFursan Loyalty Program means access to a world of exclusive benefits tailored to enhance their travel experiences. Members can enjoy seamless connections through Saudia's extensive network, including priority boarding, additional baggage allowances, and access to luxurious lounges. The program also offers unique opportunities to earn and redeem miles across the SkyTeam alliance, making international travel more rewarding and accessible.

“This triple recognition affirms AlFursan's leadership in loyalty innovation and our commitment to delivering meaningful value to our members. We've reimagined what a loyalty program can offer-flexibility, lasting rewards, and miles that never expire,” said Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia.“As we continue to expand our partnerships and digital capabilities, AlFursan remains dedicated to creating seamless, rewarding journeys that inspire loyalty for life.”

AlFursan is designed to deliver more value at every stage of the journey. Members can earn miles when flying with Saudia or any SkyTeam alliance partner, as well as through everyday spending with a wide range of partners, including hotels, car rental agencies, and retail brands. The program provides its members with an extensive range of benefits, including the option to add an extra piece of checked luggage, priority on waiting lists, bonus miles, and lounge access. With a user-friendly digital platform, members can easily manage their accounts, track miles, and access personalized offers.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline RatingsTM awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

