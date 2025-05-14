Diriyah Welcomes U.S. President Trump To The Birthplace Of The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia



President Donald J. Trump experiences 300-years of Saudi history and heritage during visit to At-Turaif The visit emphasizes Diriyah's growing global status and its pivotal role in hosting key international moments of political, economic, and cultural significance

Diriyah – May 2025 – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, welcomed U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday evening in Diriyah. The President toured the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the historic birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the capital of the First Saudi State, and the ancestral home of the Al Saud Royal family during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on his second presidential term. Diriyah is located adjacent to the capital city of Riyadh and is a transformative destination contributing to Vision 2030, with At-Turaif standing as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's rich heritage and a symbol of its ambitious future.

During the visit, President Trump was briefed on the significance of At-Turaif, and enjoyed a traditional Saudi Samri performance, before posing for a commemorative photo in front of Salwa Palace, one of Diriyah's iconic historical landmarks and once the seat of government during the era of the First Saudi State.

Commenting on the visit, Jerry Inzerillo, GCEO of Diriyah Company said:“It was a tremendous honor for us in Diriyah to have hosted President Trump on his visit to At-Turaif, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ancestral home of Al the Saud Royal family – a place where we celebrate the past and are building the future. It was also a unique opportunity to present our future vision for Diriyah and to share with the President the three centuries of history echoing through the palaces and passageways of At-Turaif. President Trump expressed his admiration for what he saw and experienced during this exceptional visit to Diriyah.”

This marks President Trump's first visit to At-Turaif and the Diriyah project. The site was under restoration during his first official visit to Riyadh during his initial presidential term. He now joins a distinguished list of world leaders who visited Diriyah in the past year, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and His Majesty the King of Bhutan.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company's mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.