2025 College League Of Legends And VALORANT Championship Grand Finals Are Coming To Raleigh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The event will take place on May 31st and June 1st at NC State University, with free tickets now available

RALEIGH, N.C., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raleigh, NC is ready to witness the passion for gaming throughout the upcoming 2025 College LOL and College VALORANT Championship Grand Finals between May 31st and June 1st . The Riot Games ' intercollegiate esports competitions across North America, operated by UNIVERSITY Esports NA (a GGTech Entertainment's IP), will determine their new champions at a face-to-face event held at NC State University in collaboration with Visit Raleigh .

“Greater Raleigh is thrilled to welcome top collegiate esports athletes from across North America. With a storied history of hosting premier national and international events, we're excited to see Riot Games and UNIVERSITY Esports continue that tradition by hosting their Grand Finals on North Carolina State University's campus,” stated Loren Gold , Executive Vice President at Visit Raleigh .

According to Cody Elsen , NC State University Esports Director:“We are excited to be hosting such a high level and prestigious event at NC State, events like this are important because it provides a path for students to enhance their educational experience.”

All those interested in attending the event can now reserve and secure their free tickets through the official page on Eventbrite .

Who will be the next Collegiate Champions

Last weekend, the finalists that will seek the victory in Raleigh were determined. Four teams (two per game) will fight to be crowned the new 2025 CLOL and CVAL Champions.



Maryville University and Ole Miss , representing the University of Mississippi, will face in League of Legends . The VALORANT winner will be proclaimed between Maryville University and Winthrop University .

Joining forces to go further

For the 2025 CLOL and CVAL Championship Grand Finals, various brands such as ExitLag (UNIVERSITY Esports NA's Naming Sponsor), Extron, and Delta Air Lines will power the competition.

“At ExitLag, we believe the future of esports starts now - and college campuses play a vital role in shaping the next generation of talent and industry professionals. Supporting programs that bring education and gaming together is part of our mission to connect authentically with students and contribute to a more inclusive and innovative society,” said Lucas Stolze , CEO at ExitLag .

“As a leader in the audiovisual industry, Extron is proud to play a pivotal role by providing the AV switching, distribution, and control products that make such events possible,” says Anthony Cortes , Director of Sales and Marketing, Education Classroom Systems for Extron .“Our systems enable high-performance gameplay, lag-free video delivery, and immersive viewer experiences.”

"Delta Air Lines is proud to continue its support for esports in the Greater Raleigh area through its sponsorship of the Riot Games' Collegiate Championship Grand Finals at NC State University", states Nicole Sheedy , City Sales Manager at Delta Air Lines . "Just as our teams work tirelessly to deliver exceptional travel experiences, these esports athletes strive for peak performance on the digital stage."

This event will be a great way to say goodbye to an academic year filled with the biggest competitive excitement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Phone number: +34 650911064 Email address: ...