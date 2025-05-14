Skai Launches Celeste AI And Expands Platform With Commerce Insights And Operations Solutions

Celeste AI is now generally available, alongside a best-in-class suite of commerce operations solutions, to drive efficiency and growth for leading brands and agencies.



SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at ShopAble 2025, Skai , the leading omnichannel platform for commerce media, announced the general availability of Celeste AI, the first GenAI-powered agent purpose-built for commerce marketers. Skai also introduced a new suite of solutions including Strategic Digital Shelf, Retail Insights, Content Optimization, Retail Operations, and Revenue Recovery, designed to unify marketing and commerce functions across retailers into a seamless, best-in-class platform.

Celeste AI, which first launched in a closed beta this spring with over 50 clients, is now fully integrated into Skai's platform and available to all customers. From budget recommendations and bidding strategy insights to cross-channel performance comparisons and anomaly detection, Celeste helps marketers understand both the "what" and the "why" behind performance shifts, offering actionable recommendations to drive results. Early users have reported impressive outcomes, including 30-50% efficiency gains and 10-20% performance improvements.

Live on stage at ShopAble, the premier event for brands, agencies, and retailers, Kelly Gerrard, Director of eCommerce Marketing at Marshall, shared how Celeste has already impacted her business: "We're already seeing value from Celeste across both agency and client work. My team manages 350,000 SKUs and over a million keywords across 10 retailers. Tasks that once took 20 minutes now take just one. More importantly, Celeste uncovered a growth opportunity for one of our brands in the kids and youth segment. By analyzing competitive insights, we found that most competitors only target adults, while our client serves both. This led us to unlock a cost-effective, higher-converting niche ahead of peak season - an opportunity we may have missed without Celeste."

It was also revealed at ShopAble that Celeste AI will soon power Skai's newly announced suite of commerce solutions, which include:



Strategic Digital Shelf: Real-time visibility into product availability, buy box metrics, search rank, reviews, share of voice, and competitor activity - plus keyword-level and category share data - enabling advertisers to optimize media within the full shelf context.

Retail Insights: Links media performance to sales, profit, and operational health across 100+ retailers. Tracks inventory, traffic, reviews, Subscribe & Save, and repeat purchases in a unified view.

Content Optimization: Uses AI to flag content gaps, surface missed keywords, and generate optimized listings. Automates updates across the content lifecycle to improve relevance and reduce ACOS.

Retail Operations: Detects and resolves catalog issues using AI, automation, and ticketing workflows, helping teams maintain accurate content and protect performance across retailers. Revenue Recovery: Identifies and recoups lost revenue from chargebacks, deductions, and invoice errors across major retailers, enabling brands to reinvest in growth-driving efforts.

Developed with leading commerce technology innovators, these new solutions address the growing need to align media with commerce operations. With 61% of marketers emphasizing the importance of integrating operational insights into media strategies, Skai's platform unifies media, content, and operational data. "Our clients want the best of both worlds: a premium commerce operations stack and world-class media capabilities," said Nich Weinheimer, Chief Strategy Officer at Skai. "We've eliminated the friction - one login, one contract, no compromises."

With the rollout of these solutions and the general availability of Celeste AI, Skai is positioning itself to lead the next generation of commerce media - unifying media, content, and operations into a single, intelligent platform.

"Our mission has always been to cut through complexity and drive growth," said Gil Sadeh, President at Skai. "Today, that means offering brands one place to manage it all - omnichannel media activation integrated with omnichannel commerce operations, powered by GenAI. That's incredibly powerful, and only Skai can make it possible."

