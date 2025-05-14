RRC And Battgenie Partner To Deliver Smarter, Safer Energy Storage Solutions

RRC Companies logo

BattGenie logo

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RRC Companies , a leading full-scope engineering firm in renewable energy, and BattGenie , a battery software company known for its AI-enhanced, physics-based modeling and battery management platform, have signed an exclusive strategic partnership to deliver innovative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) solutions for the utility-scale energy market.

The collaboration marks a major advancement for the renewable sector. For RRC, it expands its ability to support owners and developers with smarter, safer, and more profitable battery storage infrastructure. For BattGenie, it means partnering with one of the most trusted engineering firms in utility-scale energy.

"We know the product; RRC knows the market," said Manan Pathak, CEO and Co-founder of BattGenie. "This partnership bridges innovation with execution. We're excited to align with a company that has deep expertise in utility-scale energy storage systems and a shared mission to maximize the value of BESS assets."

Central to the partnership is BattStudio, BattGenie's unified platform that delivers accurate state estimation, dynamic charge/discharge control, and predictive analytics across four integrated layers: simulation (BattSaaS), modeling (BattMaaS), data analytics (BattDaaS), and performance management (BattPaaS). BattStudio has been proven to double battery life and reduce charging time for a variety of applications. This technology complements RRC's engineering and SCADA capabilities, especially its RIVRTM platform, enabling seamless integration of BESS performance insights from design through operations.

When integrated with RIVR, BattStudio will add cloud-based predictive analytics and real-time energy management, offering a powerful solution for BESS performance.

Together, RRC and BattGenie will provide:



Real-time battery behavior modeling

Predictive insights on safety, maintenance, and efficiency

Extended battery life

Enhanced safety

Reduced charging time

Dynamic EMS/SCADA optimization

Revenue gains from energy arbitrage, frequency regulation, and peak shaving

Lower CAPEX through reduced buffer Cell/pack model parameter estimation

"Advanced software, when paired with the right engineering partner, unlocks real performance gains in the field," said Bill Bong, President and Co-founder of RRC Companies. "This partnership combines BattGenie's deep product intelligence with our engineering and field expertise to deliver storage systems that exceed expectations."

RRC and BattGenie are already helping BESS clients improve their asset value. Moving forward, they will leverage BattStudio and RIVR to help organizations maximize energy storage ROI.

Organizations interested in the technology can contact Mike Kraft, SVP of Corporate Development at RRC Companies: [email protected]

SOURCE RRC Companies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED