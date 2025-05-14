Entries Now Being Accepted For The 15Th Annual Globee® Awards For Business

Recognizing Achievements Across Every Industry, Geography, and Company Size

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Annual Globee® Awards for Business are now open for entries. The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, invite companies and organizations from around the globe to submit their achievements for recognition in this respected international competition.

The Globee® Awards for Business honor excellence in every aspect of business-from leadership, innovation, and growth to customer success, product development, and workplace culture. All types of organizations- startups to large enterprises, public or private, for-profit and non-profit -are eligible to apply.

Companies and organizations worldwide, from every industry and size, are encouraged to submit their achievements for recognition.

Entries are evaluated by industry experts from around the world through a transparent, data-driven judging process. Winners gain global recognition, verified digital certificates, and the opportunity to enhance their brand's credibility through one of the world's most comprehensive business awards programs.

Submit your nominations and learn more:

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .

Follow: @globeeawards | Hashtags: #globeeawards #globeeAI #AIawards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED