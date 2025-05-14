Concurrent Utility Services Expands Into Environmental Services

SANFORD, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent Utility Services, an established provider of construction, installation and maintenance services for power and telecom providers throughout the southeast, announces the addition of Concurrent Environmental Services. The division is based in Rockledge (Melbourne), Florida with an additional operating center in Daytona.

Since 2018, Concurrent has been a familiar name in the Florida power and telecommunications markets as its teams have provided construction, maintenance and storm restoration services to the two investor-owned utilities and three of the top wireless providers. Under Environmental Services, Concurrent provides water and sewer project development including construction of gravity feed and forced main sewer lines, storm, reclamation and relocation of all wet and dry utilities for full site development. In support of these projects, Concurrent performs land clearing, stabilization and structural roadway construction.

The Environmental Services division is led by Patrick Johnson who brings decades of experience in site development/utilities installation in the central Florida region.

"Florida is the fastest growing state in the country, and Melbourne is the fastest growing city in Florida. The Space Coast has many companies such as Embraer, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris investing in this area and creating jobs. The addition of our Environmental Services division enables Concurrent to provide total site development services to support the phenomenal growth taking place throughout the region in both commercial and residential construction" explained Steve Sarno, Concurrent's CEO.

"Since Hurricane Irma in 2017, the state's two investor-owned utilities have spent billions in hardening their grid infrastructure by burying thousands of miles of power lines underground and there are many thousands left to go" added Sarno. "Concurrent is already installing underground power and fiber throughout the state, adding water, sewer and stormwater mitigation allows us to be a single source for all underground utility installations and allows us to offer full turnkey site preparation for data centers in this fast-growth, high tech region. The three absolute prerequisites for all data centers are fiber connectivity, power and abundant water for cooling, Concurrent can provide them all" stated Sarno.

About Concurrent Utility Services: Concurrent is based in Sanford, FL (metro Orlando) and employs 200+ specially trained service technicians working from operation centers in Sanford, Rockledge, Daytona and Miami. Concurrent power utility customers include two of the largest investor-owned utilities in the country. Its telecom clients include all major wireless network operators, tower companies and many fiber providers.

SOURCE Concurrent Utility Services LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED