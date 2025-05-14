Arabella Advisors Honored With Best Family Office Management Consultancy Award At 2025 Family Wealth Report Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors is proud to announce that it has been honored with a distinguished award at the 2025 Family Wealth Report Awards , earning recognition for its leadership and innovation in Family Office Management Consultancy. This award reflects Arabella's commitment to supporting ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families as they navigate the complex intersection of wealth, values, and social impact. The firm works alongside families to help them develop giving strategies, manage foundations, and invest in the causes they care about, ensuring their wealth is aligned with their values across generations.

“We are honored to be recognized for our work helping families integrate purpose and impact into their wealth journeys,” said Himesh Bhise, CEO of Arabella Advisors. “As the world grows more complex, families are seeking trusted partners to help them lead with intention and build an enduring legacy of impact. This recognition affirms our ability to support clients through change and help them shape a more just and sustainable future.”

Increasingly, families are building formal structures – called“family offices” – to manage financial, legal, and philanthropic affairs in one place. In these settings, philanthropy often plays a central role in uniting generations and creating a shared legacy. Arabella Advisors serves as a trusted partner in this work, helping families turn their values into action through thoughtful, customized approaches to giving and impact. Arabella also contributes to the field through research and thought leadership. Its recent report, Overcoming the Psychological Barriers to Giving , written in partnership with the National Center for Family Philanthropy and ideas42 and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has become an essential resource for families and advisors alike.

“This award reflects a growing desire among families and their advisors to bring philanthropy into the heart of wealth planning,” said Betsy Erickson, Managing Director and Head of Family and Individual Services. “We are proud to work with families to design the structures, processes, and strategies that unlock the deeper impact and connection they are seeking.”

This recognition celebrates the outstanding work of Betsy Erickson, Joseph Brooks, and their team at Arabella supporting ultra-high-net-worth families as well as contributing to the broader industry. As trusted thought partners to leaders at Family Office Exchange (FOX), the Purposeful Planning Institute, and the UHNW Institute, they have played a key role in designing and managing cross-domain structures that align with families' values and build human capital to support their long-term, multi-generational goals. Arabella Advisors is proud to be a trusted ally to those navigating philanthropy and impact investing through wealth management strategies.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a professional services firm that provides administrative, operational and strategic support to nonprofits, foundations and individual donors. As a certified B Corp, Arabella Advisors is committed to building stronger, more sustainable and equitable communities, creating a better, more resilient and just future for all. For more information, visit .

