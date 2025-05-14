Lady Gaga Bomb Plot: Thwarted Plan Lifts Veil On The Gamification Of Hate And Gendered Nature Of Online Radicalization

MENAFN - The Conversation) The more than 2 million people who attended Lady Gaga's free concert on Copacabana Beach on May 3, 2025, had no idea of a plot that, if successful, would have turned the event into a tragedy fueled by hate. Just hours before a sea of admirers waved fans in sync with the singer during the event, the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police thwarted a planned attack involving Molotov cocktails and improvised bombs – and targeting the American singer's LGBTQ following .

Two people have since been arrested over the plot , which was organized by users of digital platforms such as Discord . The intent, authorities say, was radicalizing and recruiting teenagers to carry out the planned attack.

Those responsible hoped to entice these young people into actions that would gain online notoriety.

More than 2 million people are said to have attended the Lady Gaga concert in Rio. Daniel Ramalho/AFP via Getty Images

Although authorities were able to prevent the attack, the incident stands as a stark warning about the growth of hate networks among youth − and how platforms fuel the radicalization of teenagers, especially boys and young men.

As experts in the anthropology of technology and information science , we see something deeply generational about this phenomenon. The recent Netflix series“Adolescence” broke viewership records by portraying an environment in which young people live in hyperconnected online spheres, absent of state oversight and parental supervision. In these spheres, bullying toxic masculinity permeates, and violence – often targeted at women and sexual minorities – is normalized.

The show was set in the U.K., but it holds up a mirror to the world. Data from polling company Gallup reveals a growing ideological divide between young men and women in Gen Z across the globe. Too often, that divide, in which young men and boys are turning against progressive values, is being expressed through actions associated with the“manosphere,” such as misogyny and incel behavior .

Netflix's 'Adolescence' shone a light on the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on social media. Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Platforms for hate

In the United States, women aged 18 to 30 are now 30 percentage points more liberal than their male counterparts, according to Gallup's surveys. In Germany, where a right-wing coalition recently won national elections and the extreme-right AfD party is rising in popularity at an alarming rate, the gap is also 30 points. In Poland, although the far-right left power at the end of 2023 after eight years , nearly half of men ages 18 to 21 support far-right parties − compared with just one-sixth of women in the same age range.

This polarization is emerging just as online platforms such as Discord, TikTok and Reddit have become formative spaces of identity.

Instead of promoting diversity, however, many of these platforms have been used as machines for producing and spreading hate. The 2021 study Mapping Discord's Darkside , published in the journal New Media & Society, shows that despite marketing efforts to distance itself from the far right, Discord hosts thousands of servers associated with neo-Nazi, misogynistic, racist, transphobic and conspiratorial discourse. Researchers identified 2,741 such servers − with more than 850,000 active members.

These networks end up functioning as recruitment hubs, where young people − especially boys − are lured in by edgy memes, promises of belonging and identity games based on excluding others. Discord's structure, which prioritizes privacy and decentralization, has become fertile ground for the emergence of what scholar Adrienne Massanari calls“toxic technocultures .”

Services such as Disboard − an informal search engine for Discord servers − are used to recruit teens into communities that glorify Nazism, encourage hatred toward women and people from the LGBTQ+ community, and even offer“services” for coordinated attacks on other servers. And this appears to be the case in the thwarted attack on the Lady Gaga concert.

Presenting a challenge

A significant factor in the success of these radicalizing environments is gamification − the use of gamelike elements such as challenges, rewards and leaderboards in nongame contexts. When applied to social networks and extremist forums, gamification turns engagement into competition and hate speech into a playful challenge.

This practice makes the entrance into extremism more palatable for young, impressionable people by masking violence behind seemingly harmless mechanics. As noted in the European Commission's 2021 report Gamification and Online Hate Speech , gamification has become a powerful tool for normalizing and spreading hate, particularly among young people seeking recognition and belonging.

This process, known as“bottom-up gamification ,” occurs when users create the rules, symbolic rewards and challenges. For example, by turning hate speech into“challenges” that involve humiliating women or people from the LGBTQ+ community online, the dehumanization of targets is presented in playful, viral ways.

Turning hate into entertainment

The investigation into the foiled attack on Lady Gaga's Copacabana concert revealed exactly this mechanism: The attack was treated as a“collective challenge ,” with youths recruited to build Molotov cocktails and explosive backpacks in order to gain notoriety on social media.

The logic of gamification also creates a structure of“achievement” and“scoring” that fosters competition and reinforces radical ideology. As shown in the 2022 study by criminologists Suraj Lakhani and Susann Wiedlitzka , attacks such as the 2019 mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 people were killed, were planned and executed with strong inspiration from gaming, including live broadcasts similar to“Let's Play” sessions , in which people offer live commentary during walk-throughs of games, typically first-person shooting games, and viewer comments that treat the number of deaths as a“score.”

More than 50 people were killed in the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. Omer Kablan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This aestheticization of violence serves as a bonding element among young men in digital spaces, especially those who already feel marginalized or frustrated and who find in these games of hate a sense of belonging and affirmation. In this way, gamification transforms hate into entertainment, strengthening ties in toxic communities and making it harder to recognize the behavior as extremism.

Turning a generation off hate

Society is, we believe, facing a dual challenge: the need for moderation of platforms and for support for measures preventing men and boys from being drawn into toxic digital spaces.

The gender divide within Gen Z is no small matter, too. It reflects, in broad terms, a rift between a generation of young women who, empowered by #MeToo and other feminist movements, have embraced progressive causes, and a generation of men who, threatened by their perceived diminished power in this new environment, are being co-opted by far-right and misogynistic discourse in digital spaces.

This gap has real consequences in personal relationships, in schools and for democracy at large. But it also reveals something that we believe must be stated clearly: Platform regulation is not just a technical issue. The future of a generation cannot be built on algorithms that reward hate and radicalization.

This article is a translated and adapted version of a story that was originally published by The Conversation Brazil on May 8, 2025.

This article was originally published in Portuguese