Epilepsy Foundation Of America To Present Lifetime Accelerator Award To Orrin Devinsky, M.D.

BOWIE, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally acclaimed neurologist and epilepsy researcher Dr. Orrin Devinsky will be honored with the Lifetime Accelerator Award during the Epilepsy Therapies & Diagnostics Development Symposium in Leesburg, Va. on Thursday, May 29, 2025. This award is given in recognition of Dr. Devinsky's groundbreaking work advancing epilepsy treatment, pioneering therapeutic development, and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of people with epilepsy.

Each year, the Lifetime Accelerator Award is presented to a physician, scientist, industry leader, or other individual who has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to bringing new therapies to people with epilepsy. Lifetime Accelerator Award recipients are chosen by an independent committee of global thought leaders and clinical investigators in epilepsy and seizure therapy discovery and development.

Dr. Devinsky has been a trailblazer in the development of new therapies for epilepsy, most notably serving as the Principal Investigator of the pivotal Phase III cannabidiol (CBD) trials for Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Both published in the New England Journal of Medicine, these trials were instrumental in demonstrating the efficacy of CBD in reducing seizures, a milestone that helped change the therapeutic landscape for drug-resistant epilepsies.

His research has also centered on high-need areas in the epilepsy community, including therapeutic evolution for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. His work was pivotal in advancing lorcaserin and fenfluramine

He is a recognized leader in epilepsy mortality prevention, having founded and served as Principal Investigator of the North American SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy) Registry. Additionally, he co-developed the QOLIE (Quality of Life in Epilepsy), a standardized and widely adopted tool for assessing the impact of epilepsy beyond seizures.

Dr. Devinsky has authored over 700 peer-reviewed journal articles and co-founded the Epilepsy Therapy Project and Epilepsy.com, the largest online platform for epilepsy information and support. He is also the author of Epilepsy: Patient and Family Guide, a widely used resource for families navigating epilepsy care.

In addition to his clinical and academic work, Dr. Devinsky founded FACES (Finding A Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures), which has supported numerous early-stage and“n-of-1” studies to bring promising treatments for rare and complex neurological disorders to the forefront. His research has received support from the Epilepsy Foundation, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense, Simons Foundation and other organizations. He has played a key role in building and leading large-scale initiatives.

“I'm deeply honored to receive the Lifetime Accelerator Award,” said Dr. Devinsky.“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the incredible teams, families, researchers, and patients I've had the privilege to work with throughout my career. Advancing care for people with epilepsy has been the mission of my life, and I remain as committed as ever to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in neurological care.”

Dr. Devinsky's distinguished academic and clinical career spans decades of leadership and innovation. A Yale University graduate (B.S., M.S., magna cum laude), he earned his M.D. from Harvard University (cum laude) before completing prestigious fellowships at the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). He is board-certified in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology and has served numerous academic and hospital leadership roles, including Director of the NYU Comprehensive Epilepsy Center since 1989.

Throughout his career, Dr. Devinsky has held influential positions in professional societies such as the American Epilepsy Society and American Academy of Neurology, serving on committees, advisory boards, and editorial boards for over three decades. He remains a trusted voice across academia, biotech, and public health. The Lifetime Accelerator Award acknowledges his exceptional impact and enduring legacy in the field of neuroscience and beyond.

