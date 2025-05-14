Vitale Homes Wins Parade Of Homes Awards, Affirming Its Mission To Build With Heart And Heritage

Best Craftsmanship – The Verona, Royal Highlands

Best Primary Suite – The Sawgrass, Southern Hills Plantation

Built with Heart. Backed by Strength. These awards are more than recognition - they validate Vitale's core promise to its homeowners.

"These honors speak to the pride we pour into every corner," said Michael Vitale, founder of Vitale Homes. "They reflect our belief that a home should feel as enduring as the memories made inside it."

The Verona model, awarded for Best Craftsmanship, showcases refined finishes and architectural detail often absent in mass-market construction. The Sawgrass, winner of Best Primary Suite, is a light-filled sanctuary offering spa-worthy luxury with personal warmth.

More Than a Home - A Heritage

Family-owned and Florida-proud, Vitale Homes combines Italian design heritage, hands-on craftsmanship, and a relationship-driven experience that buyers trust. From the first handshake to the final walkthrough, Vitale makes the building process feel seamless, sincere, and genuinely personal.

Michael Vitale, a veteran and Naples-born builder, remains deeply involved in every community, walking lots, meeting families, and upholding the legacy of building homes that matter.

At a time when many builders prioritize speed over soul, Vitale Homes is proud to offer something rare: personalized service, design flexibility, and construction you can feel, not just see.

Schedule a Tour

Both models are now available for private tours:



The Verona – Royal Highlands, Spring Hill, FL The Sawgrass – Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, FL

Homebuyers and Realtors are invited to experience the Vitale Difference firsthand.

To schedule a visit or learn more, contact Cheryl Gonzalez at (813) 230-5217 or visit vitalehomes .

SOURCE Vitale Homes