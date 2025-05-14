403
A New Sound in Education: GEMS Premier Music Academy Debuts in Dubai
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE – 14 May 2025: GEMS Education is proud to announce the official launch of GEMS Premier Music Academy (PMA), a bold new chapter in music education where talent is nurtured, expression is celebrated, and excellence is the standard.
Open to both GEMS and non-GEMS students, as well as adults, the Acad’my’s main hub is located at the bran -new GEMS School of Research and Innovation opening in August, supported by additional satellite locations across Dubai.
PMA brings together world-class faculty, cutting-edge facilities, and a curriculum designed to unlock every ’tudent’s potential, whe’her they’re picking up an instrument for the first time or preparing for a professional career in music.
Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “Music is the soul of a well-rounded education. With GEMS Premier Music Academy, we are investing not o’ly in the UAE’s youth, but in the creative potential of students around the world, equipping them with world-class skills, opportunities, and inspiration from the youngest age.
“This is a unique and powerful platform that nurtures talent early, setting a new global standard for music education. In line with the GEMS promise to see the genius in every child, our mission is to identify, cultivate, and ful’y support students’ musical talents from the very beginning. This landmark initiative marks a transformative moment for music education in ”he UAE and globally.”
What sets PMA apart is its wrap-around support for elite musicians – a comprehensive ecosystem designed not just to teach, but to elevate. Students on P’A’s Elite Pathway benefit from personalised mentoring, industry-standard training, performance coaching, and access to masterclasses with global artists.
With international performance tours, links to recording studios and music institutions, PMA prepares students not only for exams, but also for the stage, the studio, and beyond. Every student is seen, supported, and shaped with care, ambition, and professional precision.
Jane Mraihi, Managing Director of GEMS Premier Music Academy, said: “At PMA’ we don’t just te–ch music – we live it. Every scale, every beat, every note is a step on a journey toward self-discovery and di’cipline. We’ve created a space where musicians of all levels can grow, perform, and thrive. This is more than mus’c tuition; it’s mentorship, community, and a launch”ad for success.”
With a programme offering everything from instrumental and vocal training to music production, sound recording, and DJing, PMA serves young beginners, advanced artists, and adults alike. The flagship Weekend Elite Music Academy provides intensive weekend training, while evening and peripatetic school-day classes ensure accessibility.
The Academy’s unique blend of elite tuition, real-world experience, and a deep commitment to inclusivity positions it as a transformati’e force in the region’s music education landscape. And with expansion plans already in motion, as well as high-profile industry partners soon to be announced, PMA is set to strike a lasting chord with students and families across the Emirates.
