403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraqi Official Believes Dialogue With Arab Leaders' Path To Security, Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 14 (KUNA) -- Iraq's permanent representative to the Arab League Ambassador Qahtan Al-Janabi affirmed that his country believed dialogue and consultation among Arab leaders was way to achieve security, stability and development in the region.
This came in a speech he delivered after assuming the chairmanship of the meeting of delegates and senior officials of Arab foreign ministries to prepare for the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the 34th Arab Summit.
Al-Janabi said that Arab solidarity should not be a slogan, but rather a tangible reality reflected Iraq's respect the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, and called for preserving Arab unity, and elevating the interests of the nation above all other considerations.
The meeting of delegates comes at a sensitive time for the Arab nation, requiring unified positions, concerted efforts, and strengthened cooperation to enhance coordination and consultation mechanisms as well as defending Palestinian cause, which deserves unwavering support and a unified stance, he added.
In addition, Arab solidarity is the true way to confront political, economic and security crises and is the cornerstone of achieving stable and secure future.
Meanwhile, Baghdad hosted a meeting of delegates and senior officials from Arab foreign ministries to prepare for the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the 34th Arab summit with participation of Kuwait's Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi and Kuwait's permanent representative to the Arab League. (pickup previous)
aah
This came in a speech he delivered after assuming the chairmanship of the meeting of delegates and senior officials of Arab foreign ministries to prepare for the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the 34th Arab Summit.
Al-Janabi said that Arab solidarity should not be a slogan, but rather a tangible reality reflected Iraq's respect the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, and called for preserving Arab unity, and elevating the interests of the nation above all other considerations.
The meeting of delegates comes at a sensitive time for the Arab nation, requiring unified positions, concerted efforts, and strengthened cooperation to enhance coordination and consultation mechanisms as well as defending Palestinian cause, which deserves unwavering support and a unified stance, he added.
In addition, Arab solidarity is the true way to confront political, economic and security crises and is the cornerstone of achieving stable and secure future.
Meanwhile, Baghdad hosted a meeting of delegates and senior officials from Arab foreign ministries to prepare for the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the 34th Arab summit with participation of Kuwait's Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi and Kuwait's permanent representative to the Arab League. (pickup previous)
aah
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment