British Council And New Horizon Launch IELTS In Yemen, Restoring Access To World-Class English Language Testing

The British Council, in partnership with New Horizon, is proud to announce the launch of computer-delivered IELTS in Yemen, marking the return of world-class English language testing in the country for the first time since 2015. This milestone ensures that students and professionals in Yemen can access secure, internationally recognised English language assessments, enabling them to pursue education and career opportunities abroad.

Attended by Amir Ramzan, Regional Director of the British Council in MENA, Rowaida Khulaidi, Country Director for the British Council in Yemen, Mark Knight, Exams Operations Manager in MENA and Abdulrahman Alsurmi of New Horizon - the event celebrated this key achievement in reinstating international qualifications in Yemen, featuring remarks from British Council leadership and key partners.

Amir Ramzan, Regional Director of the British Council in MENA, emphasised the significance of this initiative and stated: 'Bringing IELTS back to Yemen after almost a decade is a testament to our commitment to education, opportunity and resilience. The ability to take IELTS now in a faster, more efficient computer-delivered format opens doors for Yemeni students and professionals, helping them realise their aspirations on a global stage.'

This milestone is part of the British Council's broader commitment to education and skills development in Yemen. Beyond IELTS, the organisation supports teachers and learners through Teaching for Success, English Connects and MyTutor, reaching over 10,000 teachers and 5,000 learners by 2025.

Mr. Abdulrahman Alsurmi of New Horizon added: 'We were delighted to partner with the British Council to bring computer-delivered IELTS to Yemen. This initiative provided a crucial pathway for our students and professionals to connect with global education and employment opportunities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will continue to have on our community.'