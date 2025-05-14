B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lee joins B2PRIME from Edgewater Markets, where he led institutional sales and account management for clients with emerging markets trade flows. His experience spans bank, hedge fund, and prop trading sales across precious metals, eFX, and NDFs.

Before that, he held the position of Partnership & Account Manager for Israel at Currencies Direct, where he consistently delivered high revenue performance and streamlined compliance processes for onboarding corporate and high net worth individuals.

Lee Shmuel stated, "Joining B2PRIME represents a logical progression in my professional journey. It is uncommon to discover a firm that offers such a diverse selection of trading solutions alongside the capability to develop internal institutional-grade solutions. The team's dedication to clarity, accuracy, and exceptional client support particularly appeals to me, and I eagerly anticipate contributing to their efforts."Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director at B2PRIME Group, commented: "We're thrilled to have Lee join us. Strengthening our team with professionals who understand both the technical and relational sides of the business is a key element of growth for a business. Lee's experience and client-first mentality make him a perfect fit for our expanding institutional focus."

Lee's appointment reinforces B2PRIME's mission to serve institutional clients with top-tier liquidity, best-in-class technology, and a long-term vision of excellence.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities - including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius - the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

