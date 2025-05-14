Integrated Covered Patio Luxury Shipping Container Home By Compact Living Now Selling

Vision 30 Patio under construction

Vision 30 Interior

luxury-container-ho.jpeg" width="300" height="299" alt="Vision 30-P Luxury Container Home" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Vision 30-P Luxury Container Home

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Compact Living is pleased to announce the release of its newest 40-foot Luxury Shipping Container Home , the Vision 30 Patio.This luxury container model offers 30 feet of living space along with 10 feet of covered patio integrated into the home. A private bedroom with dual wardrobe closets, bathroom with a large shower, and nearly 16 feet of kitchen and living room area. Additional features such as a fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer and other upgrades are available for buyers.The 10-foot covered patio area features a sliding glass door for access, overhead ceiling fan along with flooring upgrades for the patio. Radiant ceiling patio heaters are also available. For those buyers wishing to place their home off-the-grid, Compact Living has numerous upgrades available such as solar electrical packages, propane cooking and heating, and even an on-wheels trailer package for the home. The first builds for this new model are underway, with the first completed model expected by May 31, 2025.Shipping container homes are growing in popularity with homeowners wanting to add a container home to their backyard or side yard as a guest house or for additional monthly rental income. Shipping container homes can be installed and ready for move in the same day they are delivered from the builder. On-Wheels options which place the container home on a heavy-duty new trailer that is similar to an RV/Travel trailer is an option that is popular for buyers living in jurisdictions that may not allow container homes but will allow RV/Travel trailer storage on their property. Container homes are extremely durable and can provide comfortable and affordable housing for many years. Manufacturer lead times vary between 90-120 days. Custom floorplans and buildouts are available.About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels, Luxury Shipping Container Homes , Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. Our management team has 40 years of experience in residential construction and sales, land development and property management. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visitContact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Sales...s

