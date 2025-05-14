403
Moscow declares Ukrainian assaults murdering half dozen civilians in Victory Day ceasefire
(MENAFN) During the 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, six Russian civilians were killed and 23 others wounded in attacks by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik. The ceasefire, which lasted from May 7 to May 10, was intended to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and to encourage peace talks with Ukraine. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the truce, labeling it a manipulation by Russia.
Miroshnik, who serves as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador for documenting alleged war crimes, told TASS on Monday that instead of reducing attacks on civilian areas, Ukrainian forces actually increased their strikes by nearly 25% during the ceasefire period. Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted residential buildings, medical vehicles, civilian cars, and commercial properties.
The worst of the attacks occurred in Russia’s Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine. In one incident, a man was killed by a strike from a U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in the village of Zvannoye. In another, a woman died after an aerial bomb hit the village of Glushkovo. Over the past week, Miroshnik claimed Ukrainian forces launched at least 2,636 munitions at civilian targets, with the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk suffering the most, largely due to drone attacks.
According to the diplomat, these strikes were aimed at intimidating Russian civilians. Russia’s Defense Ministry previously stated that Ukraine violated the ceasefire over 14,000 times, including five failed attempts to cross into Russian territory in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. The Russian military, on the other hand, reportedly adhered to the truce, only responding to attacks when necessary.
