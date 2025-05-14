403
Duterte secures mayoral election regardless of being imprisoned in Hague
(MENAFN) Despite being detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has won the mayoral election in his hometown of Davao City, according to unofficial results released Tuesday.
The 80-year-old was arrested in March at Manila’s international airport by Philippine authorities and extradited to the Netherlands, where he is currently on trial for alleged crimes against humanity tied to his controversial anti-drug campaign. Under Philippine law, individuals facing charges can still run for office unless they are convicted and have exhausted all appeals.
Preliminary vote counts show Duterte received over 500,000 votes—nearly eight times more than his closest opponent. Duterte previously served as Davao's mayor for around 20 years before becoming president in 2016. The official election outcome is expected within a week.
His youngest daughter, Veronica Duterte, celebrated the result on Facebook, declaring a “landslide” victory. Duterte's legal team said the overwhelming public support demonstrates widespread rejection of attempts to undermine his political legacy, as reported by ABS-CBN. Supporters were seen cheering his name as early results came in.
The ICC accuses Duterte of orchestrating violent crackdowns on suspected drug offenders between 2016 and 2022, involving so-called “death squads.” While Duterte has denied any wrongdoing, he has admitted the campaign was harsh. Official figures report at least 6,200 deaths during police operations, though rights organizations claim the actual toll could be much higher.
Critics argue Duterte’s arrest was illegal, citing the Philippines' 2019 withdrawal from the ICC—an action Duterte himself initiated. However, the court maintains it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the country was a member.
His legal team has challenged the arrest and extradition, calling it a violation of both domestic and international laws. Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte, his eldest daughter and a likely candidate for the 2028 presidential race, told reporters she’s working with lawyers to explore how her father could be sworn in as mayor while detained. She also faces her own political battle, with a Senate impeachment trial set for July.
