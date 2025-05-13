Hartcoin Launches Two New High-Yield Cloud Mining Packages Amid Growing Demand For Stable Crypto Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Titan Core and Platinum Prime plans offer short-term, AI-optimized returns for serious and high-net-worth investors

London, UK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartcoin , a leading AI-driven cloud mining platform , is proud to announce the launch of two new high-return mining packages designed to meet the growing demand from serious investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking consistent earnings in today's volatile crypto environment.

The newly introduced packages- Titan Core and Platinum Prime -are tailored to provide substantial short-term returns while leveraging Hartcoin's intelligent mining infrastructure and real-time optimization algorithms.

Introducing Our New High-Performance Packages



Titan Core Package ($25,000 – 7 Days):

Created for more serious investors, this plan is designed to potentially yield returns of up to 46.2% over a 7-day cycle , depending on market conditions and performance optimization.

Platinum Prime Package ($72,000 – 5 Days):

Tailored for high-net-worth individuals, this short-term plan offers a potential ROI of up to 40% in just 5 days, making it one of the platform's most aggressive and time-efficient options.

These new packages are built on Hartcoin's advanced AI-driven infrastructure, which adjusts computing power and mining focus in real time to maximize earnings potential while helping reduce exposure to inefficiencies.

Why Cloud Mining with Hartcoin?

With traditional crypto mining becoming increasingly resource-intensive, Hartcoin provides an alternative that eliminates the need for:



Expensive hardware and GPUs



High electricity and cooling costs



Complex technical setup or maintenance

On-site space, noise, and risk of hardware failure



Instead, Hartcoin users gain instant access to powerful remote mining infrastructure, managed by advanced AI algorithms that continuously optimize operations for maximum profitability.

AI + Crypto: Smarter Mining for Smarter Investors

Hartcoin's cutting-edge platform leverages artificial intelligence to:



Monitor market fluctuations in real time



Adjust computing power allocation dynamically



Suggest high-performing mining and staking plans

Reduce inefficiencies and increase daily returns



Whether you're a newcomer testing a Starter Package ($150, 4.2% return in 2 days) or scaling up to a Titan Core or Platinum Prime plan, Hartcoin ensures a seamless and rewarding experience.

Additional Ways to Earn: Staking and Referrals



Smart Staking Options: Lock your tokens for 90 days and earn up to 2% daily interest , with plans available for investments from $50,000 to $500,000.

Multi-Level Referral Rewards: Earn up to 3% from your direct referrals and 1.5% from second-level participants , enabling long-term passive income growth through network expansion.



Built for Global Users

Hartcoin continues to differentiate itself with features such as:



$30 instant welcome bonus upon signup



User-friendly mobile app for managing profits on the go



24/7 customer support and real-time system monitoring

Community governance features allowing token holders to help shape platform decisions



A Message from the Hartcoin Team

"Our mission at Hartcoin has always been to make earning crypto simple, accessible, and rewarding for everyone-no matter their background or experience." said the Spokesperson of Hartcon.“The addition of the Titan Core and Platinum Prime packages reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our growing user base. Whether you're investing $30 or $72,000, Hartcoin is your partner for smart, stable, and secure digital wealth growth.”

About Hartcoin

Hartcoin is a cloud mining platform that uses AI-driven strategies to maximize mining efficiency and returns. With flexible investment plans, robust security infrastructure, and a user-focused experience, Hartcoin offers a smarter and more accessible way to earn passive income through cryptocurrency .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Kevin Adams kevin.adams (at)