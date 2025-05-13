RWA Infra Development L.L.C. Announces The $RWAID Token. $RWAID Tokenizing Infrastructure For The Masses.

RWA Infra Development L.L.C. ("RIDev") has created $RWAID a Real World Asset ("RWA") cryptocurrency for the purpose of "tokenizing infrastructure for the masses." $RWAID is here to bring capital intensive infrastructure projects such as power generation, electric transmission and energy storage to individuals who desire to participate in the benefits of ownership of these assets but may not have been able to because of financial constraints.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the new RIDev token $RWAID presale begins it will be priced at 1 cent per token with a required minimum purchase of $500.00 (50,000 tokens). A total of 5 billion $RWAID tokens will be made available during the presale. Only 10 billion $RWAID tokens were minted. No additional $RWAID tokens will ever be minted. The presale is planned within the next 60 days. RIDev will announce the exact date in the near future. The $RWAID token can be found on Etherscan and the Uniswap exchange. We are also pursuing listings on other decentralized and centralized exchanges. Additional $RWAID token information can be found on the RIDev website: .

RIDev CEO Josh Case said, "We are looking forward to rolling out the $RWAID token to the masses, so anyone who desires to participate in the energy transition and expansion we are witnessing here in the U.S. is able to do so conveniently at an affordable entry point."

The $RWAID token holders will have the opportunity to share in the yield created by the RWA's tokenized. Yield is expected to be realized from operational project earnings, development fees, project sales or a combination of these sources. Yield will be distributed as rewards to $RWAID token holders with additional $RWAID tokens and/or stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, RLUSD or an equivalent.

"The tokenizing of real world assets is providing a more efficient and secure framework for the deployment of capital into capital intensive infrastructure projects. We are looking forward to leveraging those benefits for token holders through rewards such as additional tokens and stablecoins," said Case.

Principles and advisors of RIDev have years of experience ranging from conventional power generation to renewable energy production. The $RWAID token will be allocated to projects in the United States using proven technologies with credit worthy off-take counterparties. The $RWAID token will participate directly and/or indirectly in projects as well as being the sole capital provider or a participant with other capital providers depending on the opportunity. The $RWAID token team will consider "shovel ready" projects, operational projects, projects under development and internal development of projects.

Individuals and entities interested in potential bulk purchases of $RWAID tokens can email us prior to the presale for more information.

RIDev company as well as $RWAID token updates will be posted on X .

Contact:

RWA Infra Development L.L.C.

[email protected]

