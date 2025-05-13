Global Clean Energy, Inc. Launches Cogeneration Division And Enters Strategic Agreement With Axiom Energy And Solydera

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) today announced the formation of its Cogeneration Division, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions through its MicroUtility model.

Cogeneration, or Combined Heat and Power (CHP), is a highly efficient process that simultaneously generates electricity and captures usable heat. GCEI's MicroUtility installations use natural gas-powered engines to generate electricity, while harnessing waste heat to produce hot water, creating a dual-output system that delivers meaningful energy savings to customers. GCEI owns, installs, and maintains these cogeneration systems, offering end-users guaranteed savings under a shared-savings model. The end-user pays zero out of pocket expenses for the system yet benefits from immediate savings.

To support this initiative, GCEI has finalized an exclusive consulting agreement with Axiom Energy Group, the manufacturer of a 4.4kw combined heat and power cogeneration system. These units can be modularly scaled up to 30kW, enabling deployment across a wide range of commercial and industrial settings.

GCEI is currently in discussions with multiple facility operators, ranging from hotels and health clubs to industrial laundries, and manufacturing plants, to deploy Axiom-powered MicroUtilities at strategic locations throughout North America.

As part of the agreement, GCEI has finalized an MOU to act as a North American Integrator for SolydEra's Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stack technology, which provides a low-emission, high-efficiency alternative to engine-based systems. SolydEra's modular SOFC systems, capable of producing 100kW of electricity and heat, are expected to be market-ready within the next 12 months.

GCEI will integrate American-made water purification and heat exchange components to complete the SolydEra subsystem offering, supporting its expansion into larger-scale installations of up to 200kW.

“These strategic partnerships with Axiom Energy and SolydEra allow us to deliver scalable clean energy systems, from 4.4kW to 200kW, to provide hot water for pools or process, and electricity to industries across the continent,” said Steven Mann, CDO of Global Clean Energy, Inc.“With our MicroUtility model, customers will realize immediate electrical and natural gas cost savings while significantly reducing their carbon footprint with zero out of pocket expense.”

“The collaboration with Global Clean Energy and SolydEra represents a pivotal step forward for all involved,” said James C. Green, President & CEO of Axiom Energy.“By integrating our high efficiency mCHP systems with SolydEra's solid oxide fuel cell technology and Global Clean Energy's MicroUtility platform, we are unlocking new opportunities for decarbonization and long-term growth. Together, the three companies are poised to deliver decentralized, low-emission energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications throughout North America. We look forward to working alongside such innovative partners to shape the future of sustainable energy.”

"We are enthusiastic about the partnership with Global Clean Energy, Inc. and Axiom Energy to bring our Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology to North America," said Alexander Liberov, CEO of SolydEra. "Our modular SOFC subsystems for CHPs offer a high-efficiency, low-emission alternative that complements GCEI's innovative model. Together, we are paving the way for a sustainable energy future, providing reliable and scalable solutions that meet the energy needs of commercial and industrial sectors."

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

