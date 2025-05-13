Orell Füssli Ltd: Annual General Meeting On 13 May 2025 Approves All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors
Orell Füssli Ltd: Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2025 approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
Zurich, 13 May 2025 – The shareholders of Orell Füssli Ltd approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2025 .
At the 135th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Orell Füssli Ltd voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and approved the annual report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the report on non-financial matters for the fiscal year 2024. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2024. The shareholders also approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 4.40 per registered share.
The Chairman, the current Directors, the Compensation Committee, the auditors and the independent proxy were all confirmed for a further year in office.
In a consultative vote, the shareholders adopted the 2024 Compensation Report. The assemby also agreed to the proposal for the maximum remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors until the 2026 Annual General Meeting and the maximum remuneration of the members of the Executive Board for the 2026 financial year.
The Annual General Meeting was held at the SIX ConventionPoint in Zurich.
