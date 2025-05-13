'PMAY Is Restoring Dignity To Poor': Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan Leads Housing Drive In Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

MENAFN - IANS) Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), May 13 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday participated in the 'Mor Awas Mor Adhikar' programme held in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.

During the event, 51,000 beneficiaries across the state were granted permanent homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The joy and relief were clearly visible on the faces of families who finally received their long-awaited dream homes. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan launched a sharp attack on the previous Congress-led government. He alleged that the Congress administration had halted the implementation of PMAY, thereby denying the poor their rightful entitlements.“The failure and anti-poor policies of the Congress are the reason they were voted out of power,” Chouhan said.

“Today, under our government, the dreams of the poor are being fulfilled. Those who had no permanent shelter are now receiving their homes. The construction of even more houses will be accelerated in the coming days.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his commitment to the welfare of the poor.“PM Modi's goal is that no poor citizen should be without a permanent home, and our government is working with full dedication towards that goal,” he added. The agriculture minister emphasised the need for balanced use of fertilisers, cautioning that excessive application not only damages the soil but also harms farmers in the long run. He informed that agricultural scientists are being deployed to educate farmers on sustainable practices. The minister also revealed that the government is considering a new law to tackle the growing problem of fake seeds, which pose a serious threat to crop quality and farmer livelihoods.

Beneficiaries also shared their gratitude and emotional stories. Mehruram, one of the recipients, said,“We used to live in a thatched hut and suffered a lot during every monsoon. But thanks to PM Modi's initiative, we now have a permanent house. The government has cared for people like us. I am very happy today and sincerely thank PM Modi.”

Another beneficiary, Kalu, recounted,“We were forced to live in slums. Life was extremely difficult. But the Modi government has given us a dignified life by providing a pucca house. My family and I are overjoyed. I will always remain grateful for this housing scheme. PMAY has not just given us shelter but also restored our dignity and given us a chance to live respectfully.”