Live Oak Brewing Co. Ends 28-Year Era Of Self-Distribution With Bold Expansion Across Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The shift marks a new chapter for one of Texas' most celebrated independent breweries, unlocking wider access to Live Oak's renowned beers-including its flagshipand-through enhanced market infrastructure and distribution scale.

"For 28 years, we've brewed our beer and delivered it ourselves-every keg, every case," said Chip McElroy , President and Founder of Live Oak Brewing Co. "But now, we're stepping forward with trusted partners who share our values and help us reach more Texans than ever-without compromising what's made Live Oak special."

"The entire Capital Reyes Distributing team is very excited to partner with Live Oak Brewing," said Patrick Collins , Reyes Market President. "Chip, Lara and the team have built an incredible business. We're proud they've entrusted Capital Reyes to help take it to the next level."

"We're honored to join forces with Live Oak Brewing, a brewery whose commitment to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with our own," said Greg Mitchell , President of Silver Eagle Beverages. "Their exceptional beers have long had a loyal following, and we're proud to help expand that reach across the San Antonio market and beyond."

With Capital Reyes now covering Austin and Silver Eagle overseeing San Antonio and surrounding markets, Live Oak's distribution presence strengthens considerably-while freeing the brewery to focus solely on production, innovation, and quality.

The move was orchestrated in close partnership with Lone Star Beverage Brands , whose leadership proved critical to the transition's success.

"This wasn't just a contract negotiation. LSBB brought clarity, confidence, and credibility to the process," said McElroy. "They helped us understand the full potential of our partnerships, shaped our strategy, and made us better, more valuable partners to the distributors. They're the real deal."

"Live Oak's move represents exactly what we're here to do-help legacy breweries scale without losing their soul," said Brad Foster , Founder & CEO of Lone Star Beverage Brands. "This is a brand that's defined Texas beer for decades. It deserves thoughtful, strategic growth, and we're honored to play a part in that."

In addition to Austin and San Antonio, Live Oak continues its successful partnerships in the Houston region with Faust Distributing Company and Houston Distributing Company and, in the Temple/Bryan area with Jack Hilliard Distributing Company -ensuring that fans across the Lone Star State can enjoy fresh, locally brewed beer.

Live Oak Brewing Co. remains independently owned and proudly brews all its beers onsite at their award-winning brewery near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

About Live Oak Brewing Co.

Founded in 1997, Live Oak Brewing Co. is one of Texas' oldest and most revered craft breweries. Specializing in traditional Old-World-style lagers and ales brewed with time-honored methods and rare imported ingredients, Live Oak has cultivated a passionate following throughout Texas. Learn more at .

