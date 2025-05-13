Panasonic Announces S1 II, And S1 IIE Mirrorless Cameras Hybrid All-Arounders, First Look Youtube Video On Panasonic S1 II, And S1 IIE Mirrorless Cameras More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panasonic's second-generation S1 II camera is a workhorse for hybrid creators, with the S1 IIE camera as an essentials option and joined by a new 24-60mm f/2.8 S zoom lens

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is excited to announce Panasonic latest follow-up camera: the full-frame all-arounder S1 II Mirrorless Camera , intended for hybrid creators in need of a high-speed, high-quality workhorse. To that end, the 24.1MP S1 II boasts Panasonic's first partially-stacked sensor, improving read out speeds to deliver both 6K30p open-gate video and up to 70 fps continuous, blackout-free stills shooting-all-time highs for the Lumix line in both categories. The new model, which is smaller and lighter than the S1, also incorporates the celebrated improvements in autofocus and AI subject detection introduced in earlier models while retaining Lumix's renowned rugged, weather-resistant build.

Panasonic Lumix S1II Mirrorless Camera



Key Features



Partially Stacked CMOS Sensor

5.1K 60p Open Gate Recording

High-Resolution Mode for 96MP Images

8.0-Stop 5-Axis I.S. Technology

AFC Burst Shooting up to 70 fps

3" TFT LCD with Static Touch Control

CFx Type B & SD/HC/XC Memory Card Slots 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Panasonic is also releasing an Essentials version of the camera, the S1 IIE , and a new S-tier zoom lens, the Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 . Both cameras are being offered in a kit configuration that comes with the Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro O.I.S. lens.

Panasonic Lumix S1 IIE Mirrorless Camera

Key Features



BSI CMOS Sensor

Open gate 6K 30p (3:2) Recording

6K 30p 10-bit Recording to C4K

Internal 4:2:2 10-bit Recording

Photo Styles and Real Time LUT

Blackout-Free OLED Live Viewfinder

3" TFT LCD With Static Touch Control

CFx Type B & SD/HC/XC Memory Card Slots 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth



While the S1 II's megapixel count remains the same as its predecessor, the introduction of Panasonic's first partially-stacked CMOS sensor alongside the high-performance L2 engine powers its advances in speed and image quality. The headliner is the breakthrough burst speed of 70 fps with autofocus enabled and using the electronic shutter. As for the autofocus, the same 779-point Phase Hybrid Autofocus system introduced in the S5 II is here, bolstered by advancements in subject detection and tracking and including a new Urban Sports setting for skateboarding, breakdancing, and other activities.

Handheld shooting is supported with five-axis image stabilization rated for up to eight stops, and the camera can produce images of up to 96MP when used in High Resolution mode. Saving images in the HEIF format is now supported. The Panasonic S1 II is also the first Lumix S camera to feature the Dynamic Range Boost option for images with rich tonal range in addition to the expandable sensitivity range spanning ISO 50 to 204800.

The Panasonic S1 II camera continues the second generations emphasis on the video side of the hybrid equation, here taking advantage of the partially-stacked sensor to introduce open-gate 6K30p and 5.1K60p video, along with up to 240p in Full HD. With Dynamic Range Boost enabled, the camera reaches 15 stops of V-Log/V-Gamut, and is also compatible with the ARRI LogC3 color space. The S1 II records ProRes RAW internally and externally, along with Blackmagic RAW, via HDMI output.

In addition to its reduced footprint, the S1 II features a dust, splash, and freeze-resistant build that encourages users to deploy its high-performance toolset outdoors. The tilting rear touchscreen and EVF simplify capture at any angle, and the Dual Slot memory options-CFexpress B and SD cards-accommodate the shooting speed and power the camera offers. The camera is compatible with a full ecosystem of apps and production tools, including LUMIX Lab, LUMIX Flow, Frame.io Camera to Cloud, and Capture One for tethered shooting. The camera can save directly to an optional SSD drive via USB, supporting studio workflows.

The Essentials S1 IIE has a BSI CMOS sensor with burst shooting up to 30 fps, and is intended for. It features the same autofocus and image stabilization capabilities as the S1 II. It shares the 6K30 open-gate recording, with 14 stops of V-Log, along with C4K/4K, 3.3K, and FHD, with internal 4:2:2 10-bit recording. It shares the same body as the S1 II at just a hair less weight, along with the same ecosystem of apps and production tools.

The wide-to-telephoto Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 zoom lens is intended for use with the S tier, full-frame cameras, offering smooth bokeh, close focusing, Hybrid Zoom with compatible cameras, and a customizable control ring in the classic mid-range zoom space. It's highly portable at 1.2 lb and 3.9” in length and boasts a close focusing distance of 7.4” for creative close-up work. With aspherical, UED, and ED elements, the advanced optics make it an excellent all-around companion piece for Lumix full-frame cameras, suitable for shooting everything from landscapes and architecture to street snapshots and portraits.

