Study Analyzes Safety Protocols In Medical Spa Treatments

Spa26 sets new safety standards in the med spa industry, providing treatments under direct supervision of licensed medical professionals.

- Sheila NazarianBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments is surging, generating billions in revenue from procedures like laser tattoo removal , body contouring , and hyperhidrosis treatments. However, as medical spas multiply, a lack of uniform safety regulations has sparked growing concerns about patient care and treatment oversight.A 2024 study by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) found that 73% of injectable treatments were performed by non-physicians, with many medical spas lacking on-site physician supervision. This raises serious concerns about patient safety, as complications from injectables require immediate medical intervention.However, at Spa26 in Beverly Hills, treatments are conducted under direct medical supervision, ensuring patient safety and optimal results.The Growing Popularity of Med Spas and the Risks That Come With ItThe rapid expansion of the medical spa industry has made aesthetic treatments more accessible than ever. Patients looking for minimally invasive solutions often turn to med spas instead of plastic surgeons' offices, drawn in by convenience, affordability, and promises of natural-looking results with little to no downtime.However, as demand has skyrocketed, so has the risk of receiving treatments from underqualified providers. In many states, business owners with no medical background can open and operate a medical spa, hiring a remote physician to serve as a medical director while unlicensed staff perform procedures. This hands-off approach to patient care has led to a rise in treatment complications, from botched filler injections and laser tattoo removal burns to long-term nerve damage.Why Medical Supervision Matters in Aesthetic TreatmentsNon-invasive treatments are often marketed as low-risk, but complications can arise when treatments are performed incorrectly. Procedures such as laser skin resurfacing, laser tattoo removal, injectables, and energy-based body contouring require precise application, extensive training, and a deep understanding of facial and body anatomy. When performed improperly, they can result in infection, permanent scarring, skin discoloration, or tissue necrosis.Despite the medical nature of these treatments, many med spas do not have a physician or mid-level provider on-site. In some cases, facilities are owned by business professionals with only remote physician supervision, meaning that if a complication arises, patients may not have immediate access to expert medical care.Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Spa26, has been vocal about the need for higher safety standards in aesthetic medicine. According to her, patients assume that every medical spa follows strict safety protocols, but that isn't always the case. She emphasizes the need for patients to look beyond a spa's Instagram page. Instead, patients should ask who is performing their treatment, what their qualifications are, and whether a medical professional is actually on-site.How Spa26 is Setting a New Standard for Patient SafetyAt Spa26, all treatments are performed by licensed medical providers, and a board-certified plastic surgeon, physician associate, or registered nurse is on-site every day. Unlike facilities that operate under minimal oversight, Spa26 follows strict medical protocols to ensure patient safety and optimal results.Before undergoing any procedure, every patient receives a Good Faith Exam to assess whether the treatment is suitable for their medical history and aesthetic goals. This medical evaluation helps prevent complications and ensures that patients receive appropriate, evidence-based care.How Patients Can Protect Themselves When Choosing a Med SpaWhile state regulations on med spas vary, patients can take steps to protect themselves before undergoing any aesthetic treatment. Experts recommend the following:Research the spa's ownership and medical director. Patients should verify that a licensed physician is actively involved in the practice rather than serving as a distant figurehead.Confirm who will be performing the treatment. Aesthetic procedures should be administered by physician associates, nurse practitioners, or registered nurses under direct supervision, not by estheticians or untrained technicians.Ask about the provider's credentials. Patients should not hesitate to request information about a provider's training, certifications, and experience level before proceeding with treatment.Check if a medical provider is on-site. In case of a complication, patients should have immediate access to a medical professional who can assess and address the situation.The Future of Medical Spas and Industry RegulationsAs the industry continues to expand, greater scrutiny may be placed on medical spa regulations. While some states, like California, require that only licensed medical professionals perform certain procedures, other states have looser regulations, allowing non-medical staff to administer treatments with minimal supervision. This inconsistency has led to calls for clearer guidelines on who can perform medical aesthetic procedures and under what level of supervision.What This Means for PatientsAs the conversation around medical spa regulations continues, patients have more power than they realize. Understanding who is performing a procedure and whether they have the right training can make all the difference in ensuring both safety and results.At Spa26, patient safety is the top priority, with all treatments performed under physician supervision to ensure the highest standard of care. Whether you're considering injectables, body contouring, or laser tattoo removal, Spa26 ensures every treatment is administered with the highest level of medical oversight.

