G Is For Greens: Gotham Greens And Sesame Workshop Collaborate To Inspire Families To Eat More Plants

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham Greens , one of the fastest-growing fresh produce brands in the country, is partnering with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street , to encourage families to eat more plants and learn about cooking in fun, convenient and memorable ways. The six-month limited-edition products and marketing campaign bring beloved Sesame Street characters to meals as both ingredients and inspiration to help little chefs discover the joy of cooking (and eating) together. Tapping into joy, the collaboration aims to inspire kids and adults alike to embrace eating their greens by incorporating fresh greenhouse-grown leafy greens from Gotham Greens into delicious, flavorful meals and snacks.

The limited-edition packaging now appears on four Gotham Greens lettuce varieties available in grocery stores nationwide: Cookie Monster Crunch Lettuce featuring Cookie Monster, Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce featuring Elmo, Butterhead Lettuce featuring Oscar the Grouch and Romaine Lettuce featuring Big Bird. The products can be found nationwide at Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Jewel-Osco, The Fresh Market, Publix, FreshDirect, Harris Teeter, AmazonFresh and more.

“We are proud to partner with Sesame Street to inspire people of all ages to eat more plants. Gotham Greens grew from the idea that the crunch of fresh, local and sustainably grown food sets off a chain reaction of good things in the world,” said Viraj Puri, Gotham Greens Co-Founder and CEO.“Cooking with kids and sharing family meals is one of the best ways to nurture adventurous eaters, foster culinary creativity, and spark curiosity about where our food comes from. We hope this partnership will inspire greener, more nutritious choices for kids' meals and make cooking more fun for families.”

Whether it's a sunny day or not, Gotham Greens uses advanced technology in its 13 hydroponic greenhouse farms in cities across America to grow fresh, high-quality and longer lasting salad greens and herbs that are always in season. In addition to its pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens and herbs, Gotham Greens offers a line of fresh salad kits, dressings, plant-based dips and cooking sauces that can help consumers incorporate more greens while keeping meals delicious and enjoyable, both at home, at school, at the office and on the go.

“Fresh, healthy foods help build strong bodies and minds,” said Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop.“That's why we're teaming up with Gotham Greens to encourage children and families to embrace the joy of eating vegetables and create healthy habits that last a lifetime.”

“Getting kids curious about food and cooking isn't just about keeping them busy-it's about opening a world of flavors, textures, and experiences that will stick with them long after the dishes are done,” said Julie Knowles, Director of Marketing at Gotham Greens.“By combining nostalgic elements with contemporary visual cues, the campaign aims to resonate with multiple generations of fans to deliver fun, personality-driven messages that attract new shoppers and encourage consumers to eat more greens.”

Gotham Greens will bring the campaign to life across digital channels, social media, shopper marketing, influencer and field marketing, and public relations with giveaways, recipes, downloadable activity books, gardening and planting guides, and more. Gotham Greens will host giveaways on its social media channels with prizes focused on experiences to help enrich lives.

For more information about Gotham Greens, its greenhouses and its products, please visit gothamgreens.com/sesamestreet and follow @GothamGreens on social media. For more information about Sesame Street, visit .

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is an indoor farming company and a fresh food brand on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad kits, dressings, dips, and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers. A Certified B CorporationTM, Gotham Greens sustainably grows high-quality produce using up to 90% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming through its national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses in nine U.S. states, including locations in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest producers of hydroponic leafy greens in North America with more than 40 acres (1.8 million square feet) of greenhouse production. Gotham Greens products are available in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, The Fresh Market, FreshDirect, Harris Teeter, Publix, AmazonFresh and more. For more information, visit .

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X .

