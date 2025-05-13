Regen Medical Network Unveils Revolutionary Business Platform Empowering Nurses To Launch Their Own Mobile Practices

Michael Gordon Chairman & CEO - ReGen Medical Network LLC

- Michael GordonLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ReGen Medical Network today announced the nationwide launch of its comprehensive "Business in a Box" platform , designed specifically to empower nurses and nurse practitioners to establish their own independent mobile longevity and performance wellness practices. This innovative program provides healthcare professionals with the tools, technology, and support to break free from traditional healthcare settings and build sustainable mobile businesses while delivering holistic longevity-based care to clients.At the heart of the ReGen Medical platform is the RCT shock wave therapy system, a portable, FDA-registered medical-grade device that enables nurses to provide effective treatment for pain management, musculoskeletal injuries, and inflammation-all in the comfort of clients' homes."For too long, talented nurses have been limited by rigid hospital structures and schedules," said Michael Gordon, Chairman & CEO at ReGen Medical Network. "Our mission is to create a path for these dedicated professionals to achieve true autonomy while expanding access to emerging longevity and performance medicine options in communities nationwide."The ReGen Medical business platform addresses the growing demand for flexible career options among healthcare professionals, particularly as nurse burnout rates continue to climb in traditional settings. Unlike conventional employment, ReGen Medical partners maintain control over their schedules, client relationships, and earnings potential.The ReGen comprehensive platform includes:Complete business setup support and ongoing mentorshipProfessional training on RCT shock wave therapy applications and protocolsPractice management software and client acquisition toolsBilling and administrative support systemsHealth insurance and 401(k) options for independent practitioners"What makes our model unique is that we've removed virtually every barrier to entrepreneurship," added Michael Gordon. "From clinical training to business operations, we've created a turnkey system that allows nurses to focus on what they do best-providing exceptional client care."Early adopters of the program report significant improvements in work-life balance, professional satisfaction, and income potential compared to traditional nursing roles. The platform particularly appeals to experienced nurses seeking greater autonomy and those looking to serve populations with a desire to optimize both their health and lifespan.For more information about ReGen Medical Network's business opportunity for nurses and nurse practitioners, visit ReGenMedicalNetwork or call 775-255-9090.About ReGen Medical NetworkReGen Medical Network is transforming healthcare delivery by empowering nurses to establish independent practices focused on mobile therapeutic care. Through innovative technology, comprehensive training, and ongoing support, ReGen Medical creates entrepreneurial opportunities for healthcare professionals while expanding access to vital services for clients nationwide.-30-

