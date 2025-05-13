AI Guides New Generation Of Dubai Property Buyers

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Market reports shows AI-driven tools attracting tech-savvy investors ahead of sold-out real estate summit





Dubai, UAE: Dubai's buoyant real estate market is witnessing a generational shift, with AI playing a key part in attracting a new wave of younger buyers. A market report released by fäm Properties today reveals a steep drop in the average age of buyers over the last eight years – from 54 in 2017 to 44 in 2025 in the off-plan sector, and from 53 to 42 in the ready or re-sale market.

AVERAGE AGE OF DUBAI REAL ESTATE BUYERS IN RECENT YEARS Year Off-plan Ready/re-sale 2017 54 53 2021 46 45 2022 45 45 2023 44 44 2024 44 42 2025 to date 44 42

The shift towards younger buyers is further underlined by real estate transactions so far in 2025, with 36-45-year-olds accounting for 40% of off plan sales and 44% ready and re-sale transactions. Meanwhile, the 21-25 age group bought 38.6% and 33.3% more property respectively in the two sectors compared with last year.

The data is from AI-powered platform DXBinteract, a leading source of market intelligence and a symbol of how advanced technology is attracting younger buyers to the Dubai property market, providing insights and data to support their decision-making.

AI technology tracks what buyers are searching for, what matters to them most, and how market patterns are changing, helping investors and buyers, as well as agents, make faster and better decisions.

“In the past, the market was dominated by older investors who relied on experience to make their investments,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.“But AI and digital tools are making the market more transparent, and educating tech-savvy younger buyers.

“It's too early yet to rely on AI alone to decide where to invest, and human judgement is still important in a complex real estate market. But AI's role will grow as the tech develops.”

The impact of AI, big data, and digital innovation on the real estate industry will be highlighted by tech visionary Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], when he delivers the keynote at the sold-out Game Changers 2.0 real estate summit in Dubai on Friday night.

The event is a sell-out, with VIP tickets going for up to AED30,000. Gawdat will share the stage at the Coca Cola Arena with Al Msaddi and Dr. Mahmood AlBurai, Dubai Land Department's Senior Director Real Estate policies and innovation, to address an audience of industry professionals, developers, and tech leaders.

DUBAI PROPERTY SALES BY AGE GROUP TO DATE IN 2025 Off-plan Ready/ Re-sale Sales share Age Deals Change vs 2024 Sales share Age Deals Change vs 2024 21% 41-45 8,365 +2.1% 23% 36-40 8,611 +9.2% 19% 36-40 7,433 -5.1% 21% 41-45 7,886 -2% 17% 46-50 6,572 -4.5% 16% 31-35 5,927 +9.8% 13% 31-35 4,999 -1.1% 15% 46-50 5,811 -2.4% 12% 51-55 4,852 -5.4% 10% 51-55 3,685 -4.4% 8% 56-60 3,344 -1% 7% 26-30 2,810 +31.9% 7% 26-30 2,651 +4% 6% 56-50 2,438 -8% 3% 21-25 1,095 +38.6% 2% 21-25 789 +33.3%

So far in 2025, the 41-45 age group have accounted for the biggest share of total off-plan sales in Dubai – 21% – closely followed by 36 to 40-year-olds at 19%.

The ready or re-sale sector shows a similar pattern, with the 36-40 age group accounting for 23% of all transactions, followed by the 41-45 segment at 21%. However, the younger age groups have recorded by far the biggest year-on-year increases so far, including 26-30-year-olds buying 31.9% more property in the ready or re-sale market.