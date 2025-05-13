Florida Home Insurance Crisis Bleeding Into Louisiana
|
Large Insurers Operating in Louisiana Closing More Than
(% of total claims closed as reported at year-end)
|
Insurance Company Name
|
State
|
2024
|
2023
|
Kin interinsurance Network
|
FL
|
68.3 %
|
44.0 %
|
Spinnaker Insurance Co.
|
IL
|
60.6 %
|
49.3 %
|
Elevate Reciprocal Exchange
|
TX
|
54.9 %
|
50.5 %
|
SureChoice Underwriters Recpl
|
TX
|
51.3 %
|
51.1 %
|
Allied Trust Insurance Co.
|
TX
|
51.2 %
|
43.0 %
|
Safepoint Insurance Co.
|
FL
|
51.2 %
|
31.6 %
|
Allstate Vehicle & Ppty Ins Co.
|
IL
|
50.9 %
|
47.1 %
|
Data Source: Companies' 2023 and 2024 annual statements, schedule P.3A, columns 11 and 12, row 11.
Excludes claims subsequently reopened.
Seven companies closed over half of homeowner claims with no payment in 2024.
Kin Insurance closed 68.3% of claims, Spinnaker Insurance closed 60.6%, Elevate Reciprocal Exchange closed 54.9%, and SureChoice Underwriters closed 51.3% - all with zero payment.
In addition, smaller insurers domiciled in the state followed a similar pattern: Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange closed 53.8% of claims with no payment, while
Gulf States Insurance Company closed 47%.
Investment Profits Are Far Bigger Than Underwriting Losses
Insurers often blame premium hikes on underwriting losses, but their investment gains tell a different story.
Nationally, in the 20 years since 2004, insurers lost $23.5 billion on underwriting but earned $155 billion from investments and other sources.
In Louisiana, it was even more extreme: Companies operating in the state reported $1.6 billion in underwriting losses, dwarfed by $88.3 billion from investments and other sources. That's $55 in profits for each $1 of underwriting losses.
Hidden Fees Reduce Funds Available to Pay Claims
Homeowner insurers have paid large fees to affiliated companies, reducing reserves available to pay claims.
Nationwide, they have paid $86.7 billion to affiliates since 2004; while those operating in Louisiana have paid $27.1 billion, effectively hiding these funds from regulators.
"We urge regulators, policymakers, and consumers to scrutinize these practices, demanding greater transparency," concluded Dr. Weiss.
Media Contact:
Nicole Brown
Weiss Ratings
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (561) 291-9625
About Weiss Ratings: Weiss covers 53,000 institutions and investments, including safety ratings on insurers, banks and credit unions as well as investment ratings on stocks, ETFs, mutual funds and cryptocurrencies. Since its founding in 1971, Weiss Ratings has never accepted any form of payment from rated entities for its ratings. All Weiss ratings are available at .
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that the Weiss ratings of U.S. life and health insurers outperformed those of A.M. Best by 3-to-1 in warning of future financial difficulties, while also greatly outperforming those of Moody's and Standard & Poor's. The New York Times reported that Weiss "was the first to warn of the dangers and say so unambiguously." Barron's called Weiss Ratings "the leader in identifying vulnerable companies."
SOURCE Weiss RatingsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment