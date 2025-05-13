Milan Fashion Campus Launches Comprehensive Online Fashion Academy - Bridging Italian Style With Global Access

MF

ITALIAN Online Fashion Courses Milan Fashion Campus - Hands on Fashion Courses, Fashion Institute is located in the centre of Milan.

MILAN, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Milan Fashion Campus, Italy's leading private fashion school, proudly announces the expansion of its Online Fashion Academy, now accessible at milanfashioncampus. The platform offers a wide selection of fashion courses designed to bring the excellence of Italian fashion education to students and professionals around the world.Created by fashion designer and educator Angelo Russica, the online academy reflects over 30 years of international fashion experience. Russica began his career working alongside Gianni Versace and has collaborated with major fashion houses across Italy, Spain, Japan, and China. With Milan Fashion Campus, he brings his industry insight and practical approach to students through hands-on, accessible courses.The platform includes a diverse range of online courses covering:Fashion Styling & Personal StylingFashion Design & Collection DevelopmentMen's Fashion StylingTrend ForecastingAI Integration in Fashion DesignSocial Media for FashionAnd many more...Each course is structured for maximum flexibility, offering lifetime access, downloadable materials, exercises, and optional certifications. Whether you're a beginner, a career changer, or a fashion professional looking to upskill, the Milan Fashion Campus Online Academy allows you to learn at your own pace and on your own schedule."My goal is to share the beauty and practicality of Italian fashion education with people from every corner of the world," says Angelo Russica. "With these online courses, we provide not just information, but real tools to develop your creativity and build your future in fashion."The online academy is available in English, Spanish, and Italian, and is designed to be clear, practical, and inspiring-just like the fashion education offered on-site in Milan.For more information or to explore the full list of available courses, visit:The complete address of Milan Fashion Campus is:Milan Fashion CampusVia Giuseppe Broggi 720129 MilanItalyContact Information:Phone: +39 02 2682 2730Email: ...Website:

