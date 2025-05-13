403
Dominican Republic Strengthens Kenyan Forces Support
(MENAFN) In a collaborative move to address the escalating violence in Haiti, Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez and Kenya’s First Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Secretary Musalia Mudavadi signed a pact on Monday aimed at reinforcing aid for Kenyan police engaged in a UN-endorsed international peacekeeping operation.
The agreement was formalized during discussions centered on the deteriorating security conditions in the neighboring nation.
This newly signed deal outlines a Memorandum of Understanding that ensures provisions for medical evacuation and the return of injured or fallen personnel.
Authorities disclosed at a press briefing that 20 mission participants have already received medical care in the Dominican Republic.
"We sincerely value the sacrifice that the people and government of Kenya have assumed in leading this effort," stated Alvarez. "Their determination and courage resonate with our national awareness because Haiti's stability directly impacts our national security."
His remarks highlight the Dominican Republic’s recognition of Kenya’s leading role in the effort and the regional significance of peace in Haiti.
Currently, over 600 Kenyan law enforcement officers have been dispatched to support efforts to restore order in Haiti as part of the international coalition.
The operation, now in its second year, continues to face formidable challenges as heavily armed groups maintain dominance over several urban areas, notably the capital, Port-au-Prince.
Although the mission was initially designed to consist of 2,500 personnel, it has encountered obstacles in rallying military support from other countries.
Despite ongoing efforts, the initiative has seen limited success in curbing the pervasive violence, with criminal gangs reportedly controlling approximately 85 percent of the capital and severely disrupting daily life.
