Sheikh Joaan Meets IOC President-Elect As Olympic Leadership Transitions Towards New Era

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met with Kirsty Coventry, President-elect of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia in Kuwait.

The meeting came at a significant moment for the Olympic Movement, as Coventry prepares to assume the IOC Presidency on June 23, 2025, coinciding with Olympic Day. She will succeed Dr. Thomas Bach and become the first woman and the first African to lead the IOC in its 131-year history.

During the meeting, H E Sheikh Joaan congratulated Coventry on her election and reiterated QOC's support for her vision and leadership.

Sheikh Joaan emphasised the value of continued collaboration between the IOC, ANOC, and NOCs, particularly in areas such as institutional development, athlete support, and the broader role of sport in advancing social and regional cooperation. He reaffirmed Qatar's readiness to contribute meaningfully to this shared mission through strong partnerships and continued engagement.

As host of the 21st Asian Games in 2030 and a consistent organiser of global sporting events, Qatar remains committed to advancing the Olympic values through inclusive and sustainable models that reflect the needs of future generations. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening the foundations of international sport and supporting the continued evolution of the Olympic Movement.