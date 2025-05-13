Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Britain, Europe Talks on Ukraine Conflict End Without Progress

Britain, Europe Talks on Ukraine Conflict End Without Progress


2025-05-13 03:33:46
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers and officials from Britain and Europe gathered in London on Monday but left without significant advancements on Ukraine.

A statement from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed that the ministers reiterated their commitment to providing Ukraine with security assurances, which include forming a coalition of air, land, and maritime forces to bolster the country's defense.

Ministers from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the European Commission underscored that a ceasefire is still a crucial step for any further diplomatic negotiations.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who hosted the talks, chose not to comment on the timing of a possible ceasefire.

The meeting is seen as a preparatory step ahead of the UK-EU Summit, which is set for next Monday in London.

MENAFN13052025000045017169ID1109541096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search