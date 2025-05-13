403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Britain, Europe Talks on Ukraine Conflict End Without Progress
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers and officials from Britain and Europe gathered in London on Monday but left without significant advancements on Ukraine.
A statement from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed that the ministers reiterated their commitment to providing Ukraine with security assurances, which include forming a coalition of air, land, and maritime forces to bolster the country's defense.
Ministers from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the European Commission underscored that a ceasefire is still a crucial step for any further diplomatic negotiations.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who hosted the talks, chose not to comment on the timing of a possible ceasefire.
The meeting is seen as a preparatory step ahead of the UK-EU Summit, which is set for next Monday in London.
A statement from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed that the ministers reiterated their commitment to providing Ukraine with security assurances, which include forming a coalition of air, land, and maritime forces to bolster the country's defense.
Ministers from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the European Commission underscored that a ceasefire is still a crucial step for any further diplomatic negotiations.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who hosted the talks, chose not to comment on the timing of a possible ceasefire.
The meeting is seen as a preparatory step ahead of the UK-EU Summit, which is set for next Monday in London.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment