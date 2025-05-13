403
Media reports Algeria commanding expulsion of French embassy employees
(MENAFN) Algeria has ordered the expulsion of several French diplomatic personnel after France failed to follow proper procedures for their appointments, according to reports from Algeria’s press service (APS) on Sunday. The expelled employees, who were assigned to various diplomatic and consular roles in Algiers, had their appointments processed without adhering to the necessary protocols.
Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a senior French embassy official to express concerns over what it described as "serious and repeated" violations of international diplomatic conventions. Allegedly, France granted diplomatic passports to employees, including two from the French Ministry of the Interior, in an attempt to facilitate their entry into Algeria and replace personnel recently declared persona non grata.
This diplomatic dispute comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries. Algeria has criticized France for repeatedly denying entry to individuals with Algerian diplomatic passports, and there have been delays in accrediting Algeria’s newly appointed Consuls General in Paris and Marseille, along with other consular officials.
This latest expulsion follows a similar move in April, when Algeria ordered 12 French diplomats to leave, accusing them of "hostile acts" and interference in Algeria’s internal affairs. The expulsion came after the arrest of an Algerian consular official in France in connection with the kidnapping of government critic Amir Boukhors. The arrest sparked outrage in Algiers, which condemned it as a violation of diplomatic immunity.
Tensions between the countries have been further fueled by disputes over visa policies, unresolved issues from the colonial era, and France’s stance on the Western Sahara conflict. Despite these issues, French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a phone call earlier this year to discuss ways to improve relations.
